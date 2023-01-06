Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming.
Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading its first two phones to the latest OS version a few weeks ago, and Motorola has yet to roll out a single stable collection of Android 13 performance enhancements and UI tweaks.
Returning to the 10.5-inch non-flagship slate found in the spotlight today, we should probably mention the main reason why we're not very impressed by its leap to Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top is that both the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) and Tab A7 Lite got there sooner.
Then again, the Galaxy Tab A8 was scheduled right from the start to leave Android 12 behind in January 2023, and while Samsung couldn't pull off yet another miraculously early over-the-air delivery, an update on time is clearly better than a tardy one. Especially when said timely rollout is reportedly taking place in dozens of markets around the world simultaneously.
We're talking a bunch of European countries ranging from Germany to the UK, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, France, Portugal, and many more, as well as India. Depending on where you live, you might be able to download and install Android 13 on your Wi-Fi-only or LTE-enabled variant of the Tab A8 (or even both), but for now, US-based users seem to be looking at an extended wait.
While waiting, bargain hunters stateside may want to take advantage of the latest Amazon deal slashing 20 percent off the regular $229.99 price of the Galaxy Tab A8 with 32GB storage and no cellular connectivity. Although heftier discounts have been offered in the past by the same retailer, as well as the likes of Best Buy and Walmart, this promotion doesn't look half bad either with Android 13 right around the corner.
