Samsung releases Android 13 update and One UI 5.0 to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
The Galaxy A51 5G is among Samsung’s budget offerings from 2020, but despite being almost three years old, it is getting the promised upgrade to Android 13. The update is being rolled out right now, and also includes One UI 5.0 and various security patches.
Last week, the non-5G enabled counterpart to the A51 received the update, so it was only a matter of time before Android 13 became available on both phones. The firmware is getting released under A516BXXU5EVL2 and is confirmed to already be available in some European countries.
It is confirmed to address 93 security vulnerabilities, as reported by SamMobile, with 26 of them being unique to Samsung phones. Most notably, the update makes it harder for third parties to gain access to your messages, contacts and settings apps.
Despite its age, the A51 5G is still an eye-catcher.
The update also brings Samsung’s latest iteration of their One UI 5.0 (user interface), which typically gets refreshed with each major Android release. This time, it allows for a larger array of customization options and more accessible multitasking options.
If you can’t wait to get your hands on this feature-rich update, you can keep checking if it has become available to you via these steps:
- Open Settings on your Galaxy A51 5G
- Scroll down towards the bottom and look for the Software Update section
- Check for any pending updates, and if there are any, download and install them
And that is as easy as it gets! Kind reminder that, as a major update, this is going to take a while to install, so make sure you won’t need your phone as much during that time.
Samsung’s dedication to provide an increased life cycle to their smartphones continues to impress. This is the third OS upgrade out of the four promised for the Galaxy A51 5G, but it will still get a full year of security updates after that, so users won’t need to move on to another phone right away.
