Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week.
After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung, ran during the holiday shopping season, the tablet is now getting the long-awaited Android 13 upgrade, SamMobile reports.
The update includes One UI Core 5.0 improvements that adds many visual changes and customization options. Also, the November 2022 security patch is included too, along with new versions of apps like Camera, Samsung Internet and Gallery.
Featuring a decent 8.7-inch TFT display (800 x 1340 pixels), the tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor, coupled with 32GB and 2GB RAM. Samsung is also selling two other versions of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that come with either 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, or 64GB storage and 4GB RAM.
It’s important to mention that the most expensive Galaxy Tab A7 Lite costs $200, while the cheapest (3/32GB) is available for $160. Obviously, these prices are for the Wi-Fi only variant.
Given that this is the second major Android OS update that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite received since release, it’s unclear whether or not it will get another Android upgrade next year.
After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung, ran during the holiday shopping season, the tablet is now getting the long-awaited Android 13 upgrade, SamMobile reports.
Currently, the update is making its way to Galaxy Tab A7 Lite units in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but we can safely assume Samsung will expand its availability to more countries in the coming days.
The update includes One UI Core 5.0 improvements that adds many visual changes and customization options. Also, the November 2022 security patch is included too, along with new versions of apps like Camera, Samsung Internet and Gallery.
Introduced one and a half years ago, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of Samsung’s cheapest tablets at just $200. In fact, multiple US retailers continue to offer big discounts on the tablet, so you don’t even have to pay its full price if you’re in the market for an affordable Android tablet.
Featuring a decent 8.7-inch TFT display (800 x 1340 pixels), the tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor, coupled with 32GB and 2GB RAM. Samsung is also selling two other versions of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that come with either 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, or 64GB storage and 4GB RAM.
It’s important to mention that the most expensive Galaxy Tab A7 Lite costs $200, while the cheapest (3/32GB) is available for $160. Obviously, these prices are for the Wi-Fi only variant.
Given that this is the second major Android OS update that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite received since release, it’s unclear whether or not it will get another Android upgrade next year.
Things that are NOT allowed: