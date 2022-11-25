Amazon's popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal is the tablet's cheapest ever offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the most popular Black Friday 2022 tablet deals came for a surprise device - the Galaxy Tab A8 - as the budget Android tablet from Samsung got an exclusive price cut on Amazon that now sells it for $130 less than its retail tag. Granted, that's for the base 128GB storage version and in its single gray color at that, but given that the tablet normally costs $329.99, this deal is 40% off retail!
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has never been discounted by more than a Benjamin on any retailer, so now Amazon takes the lead and if you are in the market for an affordable Android tablet to give to your kid, now's the time to pull the trigger.
Best Buy is offering that same $100 discount at the time of this writing too, in case you're wondering, while Samsung is still charging the full 330 bucks through its official US e-store, which feels rather strange on the face of it, given all of the Samsung Black Friday discounts.
The Galaxy Tab A8, mind you, holds a very important advantage over its Android-based rivals to the title of best budget tablet out there in Samsung's absolutely stellar software support that's all but guaranteed to materialize in a stable Android 13 update as soon as this winter.
The tablet's specs include a 1920 x 1200 pixel display which is more than enough on a 10-incher, an octa-core chipset, as well as a base 4GB RAM/128GB storage memory configuration. The big 7,040mAh battery will keep you kid infotained throughout the long car trip, and the 15W charging would top it off in a reasonable amount of time.
Long story short, at Amazon's $199 price tag for the Black Friday season, Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best value Android tablets you can currently get, an affordable alternative to Apple's newest "vanilla" iPad, as well as beating Lenovo's frequently discounted mid-range Android slates at their own game.
