Amazon's popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal is the tablet's cheapest ever offer

Amazon's exclusive $130 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is its best ever! Grab the Galaxy Tab A8 at just $199 over at Amazon for a no-brainer value Android tablet will all the bells and whistles. Your kid will be delighted to get a high-res 10" display and big battery, while you'll feel good about the price. $131 off (40%) $199 $329 99 Buy at Amazon





The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has never been discounted by more than a Benjamin on any retailer, so now Amazon takes the lead and if you are in the market for an affordable Android tablet to give to your kid, now's the time to pull the trigger.





Best Buy is offering that same $100 discount at the time of this writing too, in case you're wondering, while Samsung is still charging the full 330 bucks through its official US e-store, which feels rather strange on the face of it, given all of the Samsung Black Friday discounts.





The Galaxy Tab A8, mind you, holds a very important advantage over its Android-based rivals to the title of best budget tablet out there in Samsung's absolutely stellar software support that's all but guaranteed to materialize in a stable Android 13 update as soon as this winter.





The tablet's specs include a 1920 x 1200 pixel display which is more than enough on a 10-incher, an octa-core chipset, as well as a base 4GB RAM/128GB storage memory configuration. The big 7,040mAh battery will keep you kid infotained throughout the long car trip, and the 15W charging would top it off in a reasonable amount of time.



