Samsung's newest mid-range tablet is now getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5





The latest product to leave Android 12 behind actually doesn't fall into any of those categories, having (discreetly) seen daylight earlier this year with a large 10.4-inch screen and decidedly middling features.





If you're a fan of budget-friendly tablets, you may have recognized the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in that description, and you're obviously not wrong. For the time being, the official Android 13 update with proprietary Samsung One UI 5.0 tweaks on top is reportedly only rolling out to the LTE-enabled variant of this mid-end slate in France, but other markets are definitely set to follow suit before long.





The same goes for Wi-Fi-only Snapdragon 720-powered Tab S6 Lite units across the globe, and even the original edition released back in 2020 with an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood is expected to join the Android 13 and One UI 5 club... eventually.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $160 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $160 off (37%) $269 99 $429 99 Buy at Samsung





It goes without saying that there are not many (any?) other jumbo-sized mid-rangers around powered by the latest (and arguably greatest) Android iteration, and if you want to purchase this thing before the update makes its way to the US, now's as good a time as any to do precisely that at a substantial discount with your choice of 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage space and a built-in S Pen.





Unlike a lot of its direct rivals for the title of best budget tablet available today, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) also comes with Samsung 's rock-solid guarantee of stellar long-term software support, which means you're likely to remain very pleased with your acquisition a good couple of years or so down the line.



