Samsung's newest mid-range tablet is now getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5

We'll be honest, we've completely lost count of all the Android devices Samsung has managed to update to the newest OS version since starting this endeavour roughly six weeks ago. If we had to take a guess, we'd say there are probably about... a gazillion different members of the all-inclusive Galaxy family capable of running stable Android 13 already around the world, ranging from new and old handsets with high and low-end specifications to several premium tablets released in 2022 and 2020.

The latest product to leave Android 12 behind actually doesn't fall into any of those categories, having (discreetly) seen daylight earlier this year with a large 10.4-inch screen and decidedly middling features.

If you're a fan of budget-friendly tablets, you may have recognized the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in that description, and you're obviously not wrong. For the time being, the official Android 13 update with proprietary Samsung One UI 5.0 tweaks on top is reportedly only rolling out to the LTE-enabled variant of this mid-end slate in France, but other markets are definitely set to follow suit before long.

The same goes for Wi-Fi-only Snapdragon 720-powered Tab S6 Lite units across the globe, and even the original edition released back in 2020 with an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood is expected to join the Android 13 and One UI 5 club... eventually.

It goes without saying that there are not many (any?) other jumbo-sized mid-rangers around powered by the latest (and arguably greatest) Android iteration, and if you want to purchase this thing before the update makes its way to the US, now's as good a time as any to do precisely that at a substantial discount with your choice of 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage space and a built-in S Pen.

Unlike a lot of its direct rivals for the title of best budget tablet available today, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) also comes with Samsung's rock-solid guarantee of stellar long-term software support, which means you're likely to remain very pleased with your acquisition a good couple of years or so down the line.

