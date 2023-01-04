Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13





Despite the international existence of a Galaxy A04 model, this is likely to remain the humblest member of the A family its industry-leading manufacturer will bring to American shores this year, so it's definitely nice to hear that AT&T subscribers are looking at a modest monthly expense of $2 (after bill credits) starting January 13.





The handset's full retail price of $200 is arguably not bad either, especially when you consider that the Galaxy A13 5G made its commercial debut stateside a little over a year ago at $249.99. Compared to said 6.5-inch predecessor, the 6.6-inch Galaxy A14 5G is naturally just a tad larger and, far more importantly, significantly sharper.













The only other notable improvement over the A13 5G sees the A14 5G adopt a 13MP front-facing camera in addition to the same old 50 + 2 + 2MP triple rear shooter system, with the 5,000mAh battery and up to 6GB RAM count paired with as much as 128 gigs of internal storage space just a few of the key details that have apparently gone unchanged.





Of course, the aforementioned ultra-affordable AT&T model almost certainly packs 4 gigs of memory and 64GB local digital hoarding room, making us wonder if it's really, truly cheap enough.



