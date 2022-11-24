Samsung's epic budget tablet Galaxy Tab A8 is super cheap for Black Friday

It's almost Black Friday , the biggest shopping event of the year, and gadget deals are in full swing. If you are in the market for a new tablet that won't break the bank, the budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has returned to its lowest price.





Released earlier this year, the Galaxy Tab A8 is an awesome economical tablet. It features a large 10.5 inches screen with minimal bezels, which makes it perfect for media consumption and e-reading. The experience is amplified by impressive Dolby Atmos speakers which deliver loud and clear audio.





It has a slender metal body which gives it a premium look and it packs a hefty 7,040mAh battery you can trust to last multiple days with light usage.





The slate is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chip which is mated with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has a microSD slot for additional storage. Performance is solid by budget slate standards and you should have no issues browsing the web, using social media apps, completing basic tasks, and playing light games.





Another plus point is that the tablet will get software support for four years, which is rare in the non-Apple world.





To cut a long story short, if you want a low-cost slate with impeccable build quality, large screen, impressive battery life, decent performance, and long software support, the Tab A8 is right up your alley.



