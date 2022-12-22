Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the US
The Galaxy A13 is the cheapest 5G smartphone launched by Samsung in the United States. Right now, you can get one for less than $200, which was unthinkable a few years before the phone went on sale.
Originally introduced one year ago, the Galaxy A13 5G has already received an Android OS update this year and is now in the process of getting its second, Android 13. Three weeks ago, the European version of Galaxy A13 5G received the highly-anticipated Android 13 update, and now it looks like the same thing is happening for users in the US, or at least a part of them.
One other thing that we’ve learned is that the update includes the November 2022 security patch. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell whether or not Samsung will expand the availability of the update to other carriers by the end of the year. Worst case scenario, Galaxy A13 5G users in the US should see the update on their phones beginning early next year.
Those who meet all the criteria to get the update can simply head to Settings / Software update / Download and install, and hope Android 13 shows up on their phones. Keep in mind though that since this is a staged roll-out it may take a few days to reach everyone.
As per SamMobile’s report, at least one carrier-locked model is now eligible for the update, so unless you’re an UScellular customer, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer. This particular Android 13 update for the UScellular-locked version of Galaxy A13 5G features firmware version A136USQU3CVK9.
Although Samsung has already rolled out two major Android OS updates to the Galaxy A13 5G, it’s possible that a third, Android 14, might be released later next year since by that time the phone will be just two years old.
