Tipster posts the four Galaxy S25 Ultra designs Samsung is apparently considering
Samsung has reportedly finalized the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6's design and specs and components production is rumored to start in May. The attention has likely shifted to the Galaxy S25 series. Leaks about Samsung's next S-series phones are slowly trickling in, with the latest one claiming Samsung is testing four designs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The leak comes from a new leaker PandaFlash. They claim that Samsung is testing four prototypes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and have also posted images to give us a taste of the new designs.
Apparently, the design, or the front design, has barely charged. That's not completely surprising, considering Samsung made a bold change just last year by equipping the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a flat screen and trimmed bezels considerably.
The only changes that Samsung is reportedly considering for the Galaxy S24 Ultra's front design are related to the frame and bezels.
The first prototype has smaller bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The second one flattens the frame and trims the bezels.
The third image shows a phone with thinner side edges, whereas the fourth has rounded frame edges.
Overall, the changes are barely noticeable and also make you think back to a rumor that said Samsung would create a new look for the Galaxy S25 series.
Most importantly, this is a new leaker, so it's best to not take the rumor too seriously.
Per a recent leaker from a source with an established track record, the Galaxy S25 series will flaunt a fresh design. The new phones will likely be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, though some models will likely get the in-house Exynos 2500. The phones are also rumored to feature faster storage to keep up with improved AI capabilities.
