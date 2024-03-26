Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Tipster posts the four Galaxy S25 Ultra designs Samsung is apparently considering

By
2comments
Samsung Android
Tipster posts the four Galaxy S25 Ultra designs Samsung is apparently considering
Samsung has reportedly finalized the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6's design and specs and components production is rumored to start in May. The attention has likely shifted to the Galaxy S25 series. Leaks about Samsung's next S-series phones are slowly trickling in, with the latest one claiming Samsung is testing four designs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The leak comes from a new leaker PandaFlash. They claim that Samsung is testing four prototypes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and have also posted images to give us a taste of the new designs.


Apparently, the design, or the front design, has barely charged. That's not completely surprising, considering Samsung made a bold change just last year by equipping the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a flat screen and trimmed bezels considerably. 

The only changes that Samsung is reportedly considering for the Galaxy S24 Ultra's front design are related to the frame and bezels.

The first prototype has smaller bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The second one flattens the frame and trims the bezels.

The third image shows a phone with thinner side edges,  whereas the fourth has rounded frame edges.

Overall, the changes are barely noticeable and also make you think back to a rumor that said Samsung would create a new look for the Galaxy S25 series

Most importantly, this is a new leaker, so it's best to not take the rumor too seriously. 

Per a recent leaker from a source with an established track record, the Galaxy S25 series will flaunt a fresh design. The new phones will likely be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, though some models will likely get the in-house Exynos 2500. The phones are also rumored to feature faster storage to keep up with improved AI capabilities. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless