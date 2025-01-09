The latest iPhone 17 Air rumors are a breath of fresh air for hardcore Apple fans





Instead of redesigning its increasingly boring and iPhone 17 Air rather than trying to fast-track a truly groundbreaking Instead of redesigning its increasingly boring and wildly repetitive foldables , Samsung is reportedly focusing on adding a new Slim model to the Galaxy S lineup. Similarly, Apple is apparently hard at work on a first-of-a-kindAir rather than trying to fast-track a truly groundbreaking iPhone Fold device that's currently expected to come out in 2026... at the earliest.





But while it's getting really difficult to defend Samsung's laziness (there, I said it) and lack of out-of-the-box thinking (come at me, Galaxy bros!), I'm more and more inclined to argue in Apple 's favor against the same type of accusations. And that's all thanks to a very promising new pricing rumor ironically hailing from Samsung's homeland of South Korea.

When has Apple become so reasonable?





iPhone 17 Air was at one point expected to cost as much as $1,299... back when it was still being referred to as the iPhone 17 Slim. You probably don't remember this now because you tried your best to block out any memory of that report, but theAir was at one point expected to cost as much as $1,299... back when it was still being referred to as the





While that certainly sounded excessive and sketchy right off the bat, it also weirdly felt like a very Apple-specific move that unfortunately had every chance of becoming a commercial reality in the fall of 2025. But now this new report out of Korea suggests that the iPhone 17 Air "price range" is likely to be "similar to that of the existing Plus model", and if that pans out, I'm even more convinced that Apple has a big box-office hit on its hands here.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





, and if Apple does plan to replace that largely unsuccessful device with an entirely different iPhone 17 Air model, it definitely makes sense to retain the $899 starting price... or at least not push it beyond the $999 mark. Certainly not as high as $1,299. The "existing Plus model", mind you, is the $899 and up iPhone 16 Plus , and if Apple does plan to replace that largely unsuccessful device with an entirely differentAir model, it definitely makes sense to retain the $899 starting price... or at least not push it beyond the $999 mark. Certainly not as high as $1,299.





at a reasonable level requires a degree of restraint that the always profit-hungry Cupertino-based tech giant has rarely exhibited in its past. But keeping the price point of a product expected to generate more consumer buzz and media attention than the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a reasonable level requires a degree of restraint that the always profit-hungry Cupertino-based tech giant has rarely exhibited in its past.





Let's not get too excited just yet though





Can you teach an old dog new tricks? Perhaps. But some tricks will never change, especially after a certain age. What I'm trying to (clumsily) convey is that you should probably not expect "old dog" Apple to become a benefactor for cash-strapped smartphone buyers all of a sudden.





In other words, if the iPhone 17 Air is indeed set to cost $899 (or even $999) with a super-eye-catching design and an insanely thin profile of only a little over 6mm, a series of hardware compromises and major cost-cutting measures are all but guaranteed.



Recommended Stories









and Galaxy S25 Slim There's obviously a possibility that both first-gen devices will sell like hotcakes around the world, but while a lot of questions remain unanswered in regard to both the iPhone 17 Air and, Apple's currently rumored plan feels more sound from a business perspective, as well as more logical and slightly less risky.

Just in case it wasn't already abundantly clear that the mobile industry is in a pretty bad place right now in terms of innovation that can actually benefit regular users in palpable ways, Apple and Samsung's big plans to overhaul their high-end smartphone families this year should drive that point home in virtually unrivaled fashion.