New leak reveal potential thickness of the Galaxy S25 Slim

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
If rumors pan out, the Galaxy S25 Slim is shaping up to be one of the thinnest Galaxy devices ever as a part of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, expected to be announced on January 22.

According to new information provided by the reputable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the device will boast a body measuring under 7mm thick, significantly thinner than any model in the Galaxy S24 series.

How thin is thin?


For comparison, the thinnest model in the Galaxy S24 lineup is 7.6mm thick, making the rumored S25 Slim at least 0.7mm thinner. For sure, this would really give the Galaxy S25 Slim an appreciable edge on sleekness, but nevertheless, that could be far from challenging the rumored thickness of the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be just 6mm thin.

Historically, ultra-thin smartphones have had to make several compromises—usually in the form of reduced battery capacity, downgraded camera systems, or limited durability. Although Samsung hasn’t said much about the S25 Slim, various rumors hint that the company might just avoid these pitfalls.

From earlier leaks, once again courtesy of Ice Universe, Samsung might also be planning to add an “Ultra” camera in the S25 Slim, which could mean flagship levels of image quality. Questions such as how Samsung can include premium camera hardware, battery size, and other features into a very slim body are still begging for answers.

At least on the battery side of things, the recent introduction of lithium-silicon batteries to phones sounds like the way to go. This new tech allows for higher energy density, which means manufacturers can allow themselves to use smaller-sized batteries, therefore reducing the size of phones or making space for other components.

Fashionably new with the Galaxy S25 series


With plenty of hype already for the Galaxy S25 series, the S25 Slim will cut through the clutter with its minimalistic build: sleek, fashionable, and easily pocketable, oozing class. Ultra-thin phones have traditionally enjoyed a niche following, but rumors of an “Ultra” camera on the S25 Slim may hint that Samsung has larger plans for it rather than just a design experiment.

For now, we will have to wait and see more details about this leaked device. If the rumors prove to be correct, Samsung could once again be pushing the boundaries of what we have come to know as a smartphone. Whether these design trade-offs will be worth it remains to be seen. We shall keep you updated as we get closer to the Galaxy S25’s official launch.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

