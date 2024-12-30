Uncovered info indicates Galaxy S25 Slim's launch may be delayed
The Galaxy S25 Slim, a phone that's been rumored for a couple of months to potentially be something different that Samsung is working on, may indeed come after the rest of the S25 lineup. Rumors and leaks have been confusing about the potential release date of the superslim flagship, but now more details indicate it's more likely the phone's release will be in Q2 of 2025, instead of in January.
We expect the Galaxy S25 series to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for January 22, 2025. We may also see a teaser for Samsung's XR headset, but the device may become available at a later date. If you've been hoping the S25 Slim to join the S25 series at the Unpacked in January though, you may be in for a disappointment.
However, the delayed entry into the database could indicate that the device is scheduled to launch later, around Q2, rather than in January with the rest of the lineup.
On top of that, we have the One UI 7 beta which lists carrier-specific Samsung phone models. The list mentions "U" versions (which are for US regional variants) and has the SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938. Well, the list doesn't include the SM-S937, which is most likely the Slim.
Of course, before you get stressed out that the Slim will never come, know that even though it's not a part of the first wave of devices, this doesn't mean it won't appear at all. This simply indicates that it may be launched later. Samsung may tease it during the Unpacked event though.
A similar strategy happened with the Galaxy Ring. The Galaxy Ring 2 is also expected to be teased in a similar way, with a limited stage debut in January and full release in the following months.
The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the latest One UI 7 Beta that you most likely shouldn't expect the Galaxy S25 Slim to appear alongside the three other S25 models in January. The beta mentions the three S25 phones but doesn't mention the S25 Slim. It's still possible the phone will get a little teaser during the event though.
I'm quite excited to see what the Galaxy S25 Slim may have in store. It seems to be positioning itself to be a rival for the rumored iPhone 17 Slim. Introducing something different in design is a great strategy given how redundant (and even slightly boring) the smartphone market has become nowadays in terms of looks.
