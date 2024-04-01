This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!





One of these is today outdoing itself (and everyone else) by combining the and receive an extra $200 to spend on Amazon.com at a later date. One of these is today outdoing itself (and everyone else) by combining the outright discount from the last couple of weeks with the free credit it offered when said price cut was not available about a month ago. That's right, you can now pay $150 less than usual on an unlocked S24 Ultrareceive an extra $200 to spend on Amazon.com at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, $200 Amazon Credit Included $150 off (12%) Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Yellow Color Only, $200 Amazon Credit Included $150 off (11%) Gift Buy at Amazon





In total, you're essentially saving 350 bucks here, although it might be a good idea to hurry. That's because this incredible new bundle deal doesn't appear to be available for all Galaxy S24 Ultra colorways for some reason.





At the time of this writing, you can only get the entry-level 256GB storage configuration in gray and violet hues at $150 under its $1,299.99 list price with that additional $200 credit thrown in. The 512 gig variant, meanwhile, is on this amazing sale in a single "titanium yellow" flavor, which means Amazon could run out of inventory pretty quickly.





It pretty much goes without saying that there are no strings attached here, and Amazon manages to beat the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself in terms of S24 Ultra savings (with no trade-in) for both today and all previous times the handset was on sale.





Marketed as "the most epic Galaxy yet", this bad boy packs the most advanced Snapdragon processor to date while also rocking a super-robust titanium construction, and perhaps most importantly, leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to improve everything from your photography to battery life.



