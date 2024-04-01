Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!

By
Deals
This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!
Released just a little over two months ago around the world, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is not only the best-selling member of Samsung's latest high-end handset family but also quite possibly the best Android phone you can buy in 2024. As such, it's certainly been a little surprising to see the 6.8-inch super-flagship discounted pretty steeply on a number of different occasions in recent weeks at a number of major US retailers.

One of these is today outdoing itself (and everyone else) by combining the outright discount from the last couple of weeks with the free credit it offered when said price cut was not available about a month ago. That's right, you can now pay $150 less than usual on an unlocked S24 Ultra and receive an extra $200 to spend on Amazon.com at a later date.

In total, you're essentially saving 350 bucks here, although it might be a good idea to hurry. That's because this incredible new bundle deal doesn't appear to be available for all Galaxy S24 Ultra colorways for some reason. 

At the time of this writing, you can only get the entry-level 256GB storage configuration in gray and violet hues at $150 under its $1,299.99 list price with that additional $200 credit thrown in. The 512 gig variant, meanwhile, is on this amazing sale in a single "titanium yellow" flavor, which means Amazon could run out of inventory pretty quickly.

It pretty much goes without saying that there are no strings attached here, and Amazon manages to beat the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself in terms of S24 Ultra savings (with no trade-in) for both today and all previous times the handset was on sale.

Marketed as "the most epic Galaxy yet", this bad boy packs the most advanced Snapdragon processor to date while also rocking a super-robust titanium construction, and perhaps most importantly, leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to improve everything from your photography to battery life.

An always handy S Pen is of course included in the Galaxy S24 Ultra's base price, and whether you opt for a model with 256 or 512GB internal storage space, you get an extremely capable 12 gigs of RAM. You really can't do better than this in the modern Android landscape... unless, of course, you're willing to wait for next year's presumably further improved S25 Ultra.
