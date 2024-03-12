Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung's exceptional Galaxy S24 series sales are highlighted by yet another source

Samsung Android
Samsung's exceptional Galaxy S24 series sales are highlighted by yet another source
Released in late January around the world, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have already been deemed major box-office hits in a number of different reports. But because Samsung rarely makes the sales results of its high-end smartphones public, it's definitely nice (and important) to see another reliable source put together some unofficial estimates.

The latest data collection comes from one of the most reputable market research firms out there, and although it doesn't actually reveal how many S24-series units have been shipped to date, it once again emphasizes the success of the new Android flagship trio compared to last year's S23 family.

Double-digit growth (almost) across the board


For some reason, Counterpoint Research doesn't appear to have published a complete report based on these new numbers, which are thus only accessible to us via a Yonhap News piece and a Revegnus X post. The latter includes a neat little graph that makes everything pretty easy to understand... except from where that 18 percent drop in the final section comes.


During their first three weeks of commercial availability, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra were apparently up by double digits compared to their predecessors in terms of sales in the United States, Korea, and Western Europe. 

Those are obviously three of the most important global markets for Samsung, and while it's not exactly surprising to see Korean numbers jump by 22 percent, the 14 and 28 percent increases estimated for the US and Western Europe respectively are pretty darn impressive.

Due to that mysterious 18 percent decline in the graph's last column, worldwide sales are only up by 8 percent, which is by no means a bad result. The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, mind you, also sold relatively well in their first few weeks of availability this time last year, reportedly retaining their appeal all the way to the S24 launch. 

As such, the S24 family clearly has some big shoes to fill, which seems to be going well so far thanks primarily to groundbreaking new AI technologies... and a particularly strong box-office performance from the Ultra model.

The S24 Ultra is more popular than the S24 and S24 Plus... combined


Is the Galaxy S24 Ultrathebest Android phone money can buy right now? Our in-depth review strongly suggests that, and buyers are definitely paying attention. How much attention? Enough that more than one in two S24-series devices purchased around the world between January 28 and February 17 was reportedly an Ultra.


That's right, the biggest and baddest member of the S24 family single-handedly accounted for 52 percent of the trio's global shipments during the aforementioned period, with the "standard" 6.2-inch model sitting at 27 percent and the Plus variant at only 21 percent.

These shares are actually not that different from how the S23 Ultra compared with the S23 and S23 Plus last year, but it's still remarkable to see Samsung do such a solid job of marketing its most expensive handsets. 

Once again, there's no word on a sales total for either of these models or the high-end family as a whole today, but one source anticipated Samsung would surpass 10 million units "within one month of launch" a couple of weeks back

Assuming that number is accurate, more than 5 million Galaxy S24 Ultra copies might already be in global circulation, which is simply staggering. It obviously doesn't come close to how many iPhone 15 Pro Max units Apple is still selling worldwide after several months of availability, but it's an impressive figure nonetheless.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Ring to launch in August with limited functionality
Samsung Galaxy Ring to launch in August with limited functionality
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 reportedly packs 1TB storage, two-way satellite communication
Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 reportedly packs 1TB storage, two-way satellite communication
Is Instagram in trouble? TikTok might launch standalone photo app
Is Instagram in trouble? TikTok might launch standalone photo app
Amazon's sweeter-than-sweet Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal is back on track
Amazon's sweeter-than-sweet Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal is back on track
Google starts rolling out the Android 14 QPR2 update to US Pixel devices
Google starts rolling out the Android 14 QPR2 update to US Pixel devices
Ask your glasses: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses to double as your virtual tour guide
Ask your glasses: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses to double as your virtual tour guide
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless