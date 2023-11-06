Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Samsung believes the Galaxy S24 series will be a massive success: 10% increase in shipments

Samsung
Samsung to take on Apple with ambitious targets for AI-powered Galaxy S24 series
Artificial intelligence gained momentum across numerous markets during 2023, and it is looking more and more likely that 2024 will be the year phone manufacturers use AI as the main selling point for their new flagship lineups.

Samsung recently stated its plans to introduce new AI experiences during the upcoming year, and it seems the company has high hopes this endeavor will boost sales for the new Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6. At least that is what the new target shipment volume of 35 million Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra units implies.

That is an admittedly ambitious goal to set, as approximately 31 million units of the S23 series have been sold so far, and we are at the end of this generation's cycle. If Samsung manages to grab enough attention with its new AI-powered flagships and reach its new target, then it would have achieved a 10% increase in shipments.

According to the folks at The Korea Daily, Samsung is banking hard on the S24 series to increase sales of premium Galaxy phones. As things stand right now, more than 75% of the company's handsets are low-priced models, which brings the average selling price of a Samsung Galaxy to just $295. In contrast, the average selling price for an iPhone is $988.

The Galaxy S24 series expected launch is very close — set to be in January of 2024 — but we are just learning of Samsung's plans to use on-device AI as the main selling point. So far, how exactly artificial intelligence will be used on the new Galaxy flagships is rather vague, but the most logical places are anything to do with the voice assistant, messages, photos, and other aspects of this sort.

Given Samsung's lack of expertise on the subject, there are rumours that the company might end up integrating an AI service that is already developed, such as Google Bard or ChatGPT, which is owned by Windows.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless