New info on Samsung Galaxy S24 series storage, memory, and chipset options crops up

But that's unsurprisingly not stopping the folks routinely claiming to have knowledge of such products way before they're released from trying to answer all our burning questions, solve all outstanding mysteries, and of course, one-up each other with information purportedly coming from the inside.





The latest revelations seem to partially contradict and partially corroborate other recent rumors on the same matters, which is why they should probably be treated with the utmost seriousness but also a healthy degree of skepticism.

These are the most likely S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra storage and memory variants





We've taken the liberty to fill in some of the blanks left by Revegnus, aka @Tech_Reve , in their newest Galaxy S24 series predictions, which naturally adds to the uncertainty of any such numbers rumored this early in the production process of Samsung's next big things.









Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer an incredible Still, it seems more and more likely that thewill offer an incredible 2 terabytes of internal storage space in a top-of-the-line configuration... that very few people can afford. Meanwhile, both the S24 and S24+ are interestingly expected to start at a modest 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, unlike the S23 Plus , for instance.





On the bright side, Samsung's non-Ultra high-enders could make the jump from 8 to 12 gigs of RAM, with their big and state-of-the-art brother tipped to take things to the next level with no less than 16GB memory across the board.





Galaxy S24 series storage and memory details, but on the whole, the structure listed above feels pretty logical and plausible to us. It's not etched in stone, of course, but we wouldn't be shocked if it materializes exactly in this form Revegnus, who is a very prolific but not 100 percent reliable leaker, seems a little uncertain of a fewstorage and memory details, but on the whole, the structure listed above feels pretty logical and plausible to us. It's not etched in stone, of course, but we wouldn't be shocked if it materializes exactly in this form come January or February 2024.

What about displays and processors?





Twitter X tipster seems extremely confident in predicting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra You might think that it's a tad too early to be sure of a lot of things in those two departments, but this particularX tipster seems extremely confident in predicting that the"definitely uses Snapdragon regardless of region."









Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come in both Snapdragon and Exynos variants, which would explain the seemingly conflicting info that was In contrast, Revegnus believes that theand S24+ will come in both Snapdragon and Exynos variants, which would explain the seemingly conflicting info that was floating around the interwebs a few weeks back





We're obviously talking about next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 and Samsung Exynos 2400 chipsets here that are not yet in circulation, which means that their raw performance remains somewhat of a puzzle although a fairly easy one to solve using common sense, recent history, and even more recent leaks and rumors as clues.





As far as screen technology is concerned, the entire S24 family is expected to adopt "M13 LTPO", which doesn't necessarily mean that the smallest and cheapest member will be as competent at playing video content as the Ultra model.





But it does mean that the Galaxy S24 , S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will all offer outstanding display quality for their respective price points and target audiences, embracing a newer and more advanced type of LTPO technology than even Apple's But it does mean that the, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will all offer outstanding display quality for their respective price points and target audiences, embracing a newer and more advanced type of LTPO technology than even Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max . Now, if that doesn't make you excited about Samsung's next ultra-high-end handsets, we don't know what will.