Samsung seeks to give Exynos chips a new reputation with the deca-core 2400

Samsung Android Processors
1
Samsung was tired of its Exynos chipsets getting treated like the 98-pound weakling on the beach, getting sand kicked in its face by those ripped silicon guys from Qualcomm and even MediaTek. So Samsung sent in a coupon it found on the back of a comic strip and worked out every day to become stronger and stronger. Now, the upcoming Exynos 2400 is looking to become one of the he-men of the chip industry with a deca-core configuration.

The latest update about the Exynos 2400 SoC comes from tipster RGcloudS who says that the final configuration and packaging information about the chip is still up in the air as Samsung weighs its options about the chipset which could end up powering next year's flagship Galaxy S24 line. The tipster did note that while the Exynos 2400 will sport 10 CPU cores, all 10 will not run at the same time. Instead, the number of cores used will be optimized for each task.


The original rumors called for the Exynos 2400 to be produced on the Fo-WLP, or Fan-out wafer-level packaging method. This packaging technology makes a chip thinner and more energy-efficient. But the tipster says that the chip might be downgraded to the I-Cube process. Samsung says that this "...is a heterogeneous integration technology that horizontally places one or more logic dies (CPU, GPU, etc.) and several High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) dies on top of a silicon interposer, making multiple dies operate as a single chip in one package."

A previous benchmark test had the Exynos 2400 scoring in the vicinity of Apple's M2 chip which would be quite an accomplishment. Samsung's Exynos chips do not have the best reputation and if the Exynos 2400 is going to show the world a new, more powerful Exynos chip with great energy-efficiency, it will have to, at the very least, keep pace with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and the A17 Bionic.

A previous rumor called for the Exynos 2400 to be made up of a high-performance Cortex-X4 CPU core, two Cortex-A720 Performance cores running at a high clock speed, three more Cortex-A720 Performance cores running at a lower clock speed, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency cores. Again, these specs are rumors and we are looking forward to seeing the final specs released for the application processor that seeks to show the world a bulked up Exynos chipset.

