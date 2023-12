Samsung Galaxy S24 series price leaked: More affordable or pricey

Galaxy S24

Curious about the implications for the US market? Well, if history is any indicator and the trend holds, the Galaxy S24 series might come in a bit cheaper in the US compared to Europe. Just to jog your memory, the base



It's worth noting that higher prices in Europe can be chalked up to factors like elevated VAT levels in Eurozone countries. This pricing gap between the US and Europe is a common sight in the world of electronic devices, influenced by a medley of factors, including taxes, import duties, and the ebb and flow of the market.



It's important to note that this pricing intel isn't officially endorsed by the company, so a dash of skepticism is warranted.



The Galaxy S24 series appears to be Samsung's plunge into AI, boasting an array of generative AI features. From an AI-powered keyboard to live translation during calls, Samsung seems set to sprinkle a touch of artificial intelligence across its upcoming smartphones.

As the much-anticipated debut of Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 series approaches, leaks and rumors surface more often. While details about the, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are almost exhaustive, one lingering mystery has been their prices. The latest rumor, however, sheds some light on what they might cost, at least in Europe.spilled the beans on the European price tags for Samsung's highly anticipated. Theand+ could come in a bit cheaper than their predecessors. On the flip side, thedemands a heftier price compared to last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra Here's the scoop from the source: Theis rumored to hit the shelves at €899 ($999) for 128GB storage and €959 ($1066) for 256GB, a tad more pocket-friendly compared to last year's European S23 that kicked off at €949 ($1055). Now, for the Plus model, if you live in Europe, get ready to shell out €1149 ($1278) for 256GB and €1269 ($1411) for 512GB. In a twist, the predecessor was a bit pricier at €1199 ($1334).The top-tieris rumored to flaunt a price tag of €1449 ($1612) for 256GB and €1569 ($1745) for 512GB, which is a notch higher than last year's, which kicked off at €1399 ($1556). Looks like the Ultra experience might come with a bit of a price bump this time around. For a quick rundown on how the leaked prices stack up, take a glance at the table below.