Hurry up and take $370 off Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S24+ with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Not exactly the world's most popular mobile device at its regular prices, the Galaxy S24 Plus is pretty much impossible to resist for Android power users when sold at a $370 discount with no strings attached. That's currently the case on Samsung's official US website for the handset's 512GB storage configuration, which normally costs a whopping $1,119.99.

That means you can now get that digital hoarder-friendly S24+ model at only $749.99 with no trade-in, no upfront carrier activation, no Prime membership, no nothing. Since you're looking at a Discover Samsung Fall deal here, massive additional savings are unsurprisingly available for a limited time with the right trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$370 off (33%)
$749 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

The likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S23 Plus, Z Fold 5, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (in "good" condition) can help you slash a cool $600 off the list price of your favorite S24 Plus variant, but unfortunately, if you pick that buying route, you need to settle for a modest $120 discount instead of the aforementioned $370 and pay $399.99 all in all for your new 6.7-inch phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power.

Otherwise put, your maximum trade-in discount technically sits at $350 right now, which is... not that great. Predictably enough, you have (less than) 24 hours to snap up your $749.99 Galaxy S24+ with 512 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM sans jumping through any hoops, which might just be the greatest Android phone offer available before next month's Prime Day extravaganza and subsequent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

At that new all-time low price, it's incredibly hard to argue with the 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging capabilities, 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and 120Hz refresh rate-supporting Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of the S24 Plus. Yes, the S24 Ultra is obviously still the better overall package, which is why its price is significantly higher as well, even during a special sales event like the ongoing Discover Samsung Fall shindig.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

