Newly leaked promo video reveals every last Galaxy S24 FE secret ahead of Samsung's announcement
One of the mobile industry's worst kept secrets this year has just become even less secretive after the latest Galaxy S24 FE (ev) leak. That's right, Evan Blass is at it again, showing off Samsung's next high-end phone (for true fans) in a nearly 90-second new video rather than yet another group of pictures or renders like the ones that have been floating around the interwebs for the last few weeks or so.
This is not some blurry, improvised hands-on clip put together by a rogue company employee either, but rather a professional, ultra-high-quality collection of key selling points highlighted in a typically bombastic marketing fashion.
The following specs and features are now etched in stone:
- 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1900 nits peak brightness;
- Samsung Exynos 2400e processor;
- 50MP primary wide-angle rear-facing camera;
- 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera;
- 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom;
- 10MP single front-facing snapper;
- 4,700mAh battery with up to 28-hour endurance for watching videos or 81-hour music listening autonomy;
- Aluminum frame;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Galaxy AI;
- Blue, graphite, gray, mint, and yellow color options.
Okay, maybe that list doesn't really answer all your Galaxy S24 FE-related questions. For instance, Samsung's leaked "unboxing video" lacks any details on storage and memory configurations while also "neglecting" to confirm the charging speeds of that beefed-up 4,700mAh cell.
The S24 FE is now guaranteed to improve the S23 FE's battery life. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
But most of this bad boy's expected (and already pretty well-documented) upgrades over last year's Galaxy S23 FE are now absolute certainties rather than just... almost absolute certainties. We're talking some extra screen real estate to go nicely with that battery capacity jump from 4,500mAh, a nice and very welcomed display brightness improvement, as well as a pompously advertised camera performance upgrade that's... not immediately obvious at first glance.
No, the S24 FE doesn't appear to be expanding on its predecessor's megapixel counts in any way, although your photographs could still be made clearer with various software tricks and perhaps even some new imaging sensors. It also remains to be seen how the overall system performance equation will look out in the real world with an already controversial Exynos 2400e processor in lieu of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside the (US-specific) S23 FE.
The release date and price point are still (somewhat) mysterious
Based solely on this freshly leaked video, it might seem impossible to guess when the Galaxy S24 FE will be released and how much it could cost. But that's where multiple other tipsters, insiders, and Samsung itself come in, with the latter, for instance, recently revealing the September 26 launch date of the Galaxy Tab S10 family in India.
There's definitely a good chance the S24 FE will be unveiled on or around the same date in the same Asian country and others like it, and while we've received some conflicting information on the pricing front of late, the most reliable predictions seem to call for a $650 starting point stateside.
These are the Galaxy S24 FE color options. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
That should be enough to get you an entry-level 128GB configuration, with double that amount of internal storage space reportedly setting you back an extra 60 bucks. Unfortunately, $710 would come dangerously close to the retail price of Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S24 model, which packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor... into a far more compact body than its impending FE "cousin."
Will Samsung be able to connect with fans of jumbo-sized phones that can't afford the Galaxy S24 Plus or S24 Ultra? That's definitely a possibility, although the S24 FE will also need to keep the ultra-affordable OnePlus 12R and cheaper-than-ever Google Pixel 8 Pro at bay, which sounds like the kind of mission only Tom Cruise would willingly take on.
