Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE could end up being slightly cheaper than previously expected





That's not because things have been completely quiet on the pricing rumor front, but rather as a consequence of conflicting information coming from a few different directions. One early September report, for instance, tipped a sub-$600 price for the most affordable S24 FE model stateside, while a fresh story from just a few days ago predicted the phone would start at €799 in Europe





Those are two wildly disparate numbers, and now we have another two to add to the equation and amplify your confusion.

€749 with 128GB storage, €809 for a 256GB variant





These revised tags come from Arsène Lupin (aka @MysteryLupin) over on X (aka Twitter), and while this is perhaps not as prolific a leaker as Evan Blass or Roland Quandt, his track record is nearly flawless.





Galaxy S24 FE priced at €50 higher than last year's could start at €749 in some European countries and €799 in others. As such, I believe the chances of seeing thepriced at €50 higher than last year's Galaxy S23 FE on the old continent are now pretty solid. Of course, the old continent is large and varied, which means that at least theoretically, the phonestart at €749 in some European countries and €799 in others.









If the lower price point materializes (either for the whole continent or only parts of it), there's a good chance the S24 FE will start at $650 instead of $700 in the US, adding 50 bucks and not an entire Benjamin to the typical retail cost of an entry-level S23 FE configuration with 128GB storage.





A 256 gig model, meanwhile, is likely to go for $710 stateside (at least at launch), itself rising from the $660 recommended price of Samsung 's latest Fan Edition handset in an identical storage variant.

So when is the Galaxy S24 FE coming out?





"Soon" would be the simple, vague, and most honest answer to that question we can give you right now. But we can also make a more specific educated guess based on the recently rumored launch date of the Galaxy Tab S10 series





If we assume that the S24 FE will be unveiled alongside Samsung's next big tablets, September 26 could be a pretty busy and interesting day for a lot of the company's hardcore fans around the world.









Then again, a glamorous Unpacked-style event is unlikely to take place so soon after the previous such shindig, so it is entirely possible that the Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 duo will be announced separately with minimal fanfare.





After all, the S24 Fan Edition doesn't exactly look like the most glamorous smartphone out there on paper, with its spec sheet being widely expected to include the following:



