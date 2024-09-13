Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE could end up being slightly cheaper than previously expected

Leaked Galaxy S24 FE renders in four colors
As transparent as the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE has looked for a while now (especially after that all-revealing leak from a month ago), one key detail about Samsung's next Fan Edition handset remains unclear.

That's not because things have been completely quiet on the pricing rumor front, but rather as a consequence of conflicting information coming from a few different directions. One early September report, for instance, tipped a sub-$600 price for the most affordable S24 FE model stateside, while a fresh story from just a few days ago predicted the phone would start at €799 in Europe.

Those are two wildly disparate numbers, and now we have another two to add to the equation and amplify your confusion.

€749 with 128GB storage, €809 for a 256GB variant


These revised tags come from Arsène Lupin (aka @MysteryLupin) over on X (aka Twitter), and while this is perhaps not as prolific a leaker as Evan Blass or Roland Quandt, his track record is nearly flawless.

As such, I believe the chances of seeing the Galaxy S24 FE priced at €50 higher than last year's Galaxy S23 FE on the old continent are now pretty solid. Of course, the old continent is large and varied, which means that at least theoretically, the phone could start at €749 in some European countries and €799 in others.


If the lower price point materializes (either for the whole continent or only parts of it), there's a good chance the S24 FE will start at $650 instead of $700 in the US, adding 50 bucks and not an entire Benjamin to the typical retail cost of an entry-level S23 FE configuration with 128GB storage.

A 256 gig model, meanwhile, is likely to go for $710 stateside (at least at launch), itself rising from the $660 recommended price of Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset in an identical storage variant. 

So when is the Galaxy S24 FE coming out?


"Soon" would be the simple, vague, and most honest answer to that question we can give you right now. But we can also make a more specific educated guess based on the recently rumored launch date of the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

If we assume that the S24 FE will be unveiled alongside Samsung's next big tablets, September 26 could be a pretty busy and interesting day for a lot of the company's hardcore fans around the world.

 

Then again, a glamorous Unpacked-style event is unlikely to take place so soon after the previous such shindig, so it is entirely possible that the Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 duo will be announced separately with minimal fanfare.

After all, the S24 Fan Edition doesn't exactly look like the most glamorous smartphone out there on paper, with its spec sheet being widely expected to include the following:

  • 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution;
  • Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 software;
  • Galaxy AI;
  • Samsung Exynos 2400e processor;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 10MP front-facing camera;
  • 4,600mAh battery;
  • 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support;
  • IP68 water and dust resistance;
  • Graphite, mint, yellow, and blue color options.

Are we looking at a top new contender for the title of best budget 5G phone in the US? Perhaps, but $650 is not that affordable... in a day and age when the OnePlus 12R is relatively easy to come by at a reduced price of $450 and Google's Pixel 8 costs $500 with a complimentary Pixel Watch included.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

