Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series reservation page seems to confirm September 26 release date





As it turns out, that recently rumored September 26 date is pretty accurate, at least according to the official timer and conditions of Samsung's newly launched "pre-reserve" campaign in India

Now's the time to secure a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra unit and a freebie!





Technically, you obviously can't order the unannounced Tab S10 Plus or Tab S10 Ultra anywhere just yet. But Samsung is already taking reservations for the "new Galaxy Tab" with Galaxy AI in India, which will give you the chance to be among the first in the world to own a next-gen high-end tablet with a bundled S Pen... if you complete your order between September 26 and October 2 ahead of a proper release apparently scheduled for October 3.





That's right, your reservation will not guarantee you a Galaxy Tab S10 + or Tab S10 Ultra unit and it won't force you to pay for your super-premium new Android slate of your choice once this registration window closes on September 25, at 11:59 pm (India time).









What you can be certain of is that you'll receive a complimentary 45W travel adapter with your tablet if you do decide to purchase it when it actually goes on sale. Your reservation (aka "VIP Pass") will set you back 1,000 rupees, which equates to roughly $12 and will of course be returned if you ultimately decide against buying a Tab S10 Plus or Tab S10 Ultra.





That blazing fast charger, in case you're wondering, is worth a substantially higher Rs. 3,499 ($42), which is unlikely to change your disappointment over the accessory not being included in the retail box of an undoubtedly expensive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in the first place.

Wait, could Samsung release the Tab S10 Ultra by itself on September 26?





While I personally highly doubt that will prove to be the case, it's hard to ignore the fact that the company appears to be teasing a single "new Galaxy Tab" here with an included S Pen and a notch.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 + is widely expected to rock a "cleaner" design than its bigger brother, with a single front-facing camera in tow and thus no need for an unappealing screen cutout.









With a "vanilla" Tab S10 model reportedly out of the equation , everyone had anticipated a simultaneous launch for the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra, but... maybe everyone was wrong. Or perhaps I'm reading too much in the phrasing of a marketing slogan that's meant to be cryptic and vague and the outline of a product that's not exactly impossible to decipher.





all of your questions will be answered before long. With that in mind, I refuse to tackle the text at the very bottom of Samsung's new product pre-reserve page that says the "S Pen is available with select models" by even entertaining the notion that some Galaxy Tab S10 series "models" could come without the beloved stylus included in their standard price. Oh, wait, I guess I just did precisely that. Good thing this release is right around the corner, which meansof your questions will be answered before long.