Incredible new Amazon deal saves you $375 on a Pixel 8 Pro AND adds a free Pixel Watch with LTE

Amazon seems desperate to get rid of the 2023-released Pixel 8 Pro all of a sudden for some reason, selling the 6.7-inch phone at its lowest price ever for the last couple of days and remarkably improving that already epic deal now with a very valuable gift.
Believe it or not, you can pay a whopping 375 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing for an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB storage and receive a Pixel Watch with LTE at no extra cost. Technically, this phenomenal bundle promo is set to last through September 21, but in reality, we're pretty sure Amazon will run out of inventory for either the handset or the smartwatch on offer (or both) way sooner than that.
Granted, Google's first-gen in-house Wear OS device is... not perfect (to say the least), receiving rather poor reviews back in 2022 and obviously getting worse with age, especially after the release of the vastly improved Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Still, the OG Pixel Watch has to be worth... something, especially with standalone cellular connectivity, further boosting the value and appeal of one of the best Android phones at a new record low price.
Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro has recently been superseded as well, but its gorgeous LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, decidedly versatile and powerful 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, hefty 5,050mAh battery with reasonably fast 30W charging capabilities, and even that Google Tensor G3 processor continue to hold up very well against other sub-$700 devices.
Keep in mind that this bad boy used to cost $999 in an entry-level 128 gig storage variant, which was definitely not conventionally affordable, but never felt totally unjustified either. If you hurry, you can slash the aforementioned $375 off that list price in your choice of "Obsidian" or "Porcelain" colors with a complimentary 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch added to your Amazon.com cart automatically at checkout.
