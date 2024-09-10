Incredible new Amazon deal saves you $375 on a Pixel 8 Pro AND adds a free Pixel Watch with LTE

Pixel 8 Pro





Believe it or not, you can pay a whopping 375 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing for an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB storage and receive a Pixel Watch with LTE at no extra cost. Technically, this phenomenal bundle promo is set to last through September 21, but in reality, we're pretty sure Amazon will run out of inventory for either the handset or the smartwatch on offer (or both) way sooner than that.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options, Free Pixel Watch with LTE Included $375 off (38%) Gift Buy at Amazon









Still, the OG Pixel Watch has to be worth... something, especially with standalone cellular connectivity, further boosting the value and appeal of one of the best Android phones at a new record low price.









Keep in mind that this bad boy used to cost $999 in an entry-level 128 gig storage variant, which was definitely not conventionally affordable, but never felt totally unjustified either. If you hurry, you can slash the aforementioned $375 off that list price in your choice of "Obsidian" or "Porcelain" colors with a complimentary 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch added to your Amazon.com cart automatically at checkout.