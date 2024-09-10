The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE might come at a higher price
Up Next:
If you have been following Samsung’s smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S24 FE isn’t exactly a secret anymore. With all the leaks and rumors floating around, it is clear that its release is just around the corner – likely as soon as next month. Now, we are also getting a clearer picture of what this budget-friendly flagship might be priced at.
If you were hoping the price would stay the same, you might feel a bit let down. A new report from Europe (translated source) suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could see a price bump of up to €100. That likely means a $100 increase in the US, too, pushing the S24 FE price to around $699. For context, the Galaxy S23 FE launched at $599.
When it comes to the battery, the new Galaxy S24 FEis expected to stick with the same capacity as the current model. A recent leak also confirms it will keep the 25W charging speed, just like its predecessor.
Still, Samsung might introduce some upgrades with the Galaxy S24 FE that could make the higher price tag worth it in the end.
Depending on where you are, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to pack either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chip – these are the same heavy-hitters found in the S24 lineup. This is a step up from the S23 FE, which used chips that were already a year behind the times at launch.
That said, there are whispers that Samsung might tweak these processors a bit for the S24 FE. For instance, the Exynos version, available in Europe and other regions, might run at a maximum clock speed that is 100MHz lower than what you will find in the standard S24 models.
A price increase for the Galaxy S24 FE?
If you were hoping the price would stay the same, you might feel a bit let down. A new report from Europe (translated source) suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could see a price bump of up to €100. That likely means a $100 increase in the US, too, pushing the S24 FE price to around $699. For context, the Galaxy S23 FE launched at $599.
At this point, there is no indication that Samsung will boost the RAM or storage on the more expensive base model. According to the report, you will still get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, even with the price hike.
When it comes to the battery, the new Galaxy S24 FEis expected to stick with the same capacity as the current model. A recent leak also confirms it will keep the 25W charging speed, just like its predecessor.
The triple camera setup on the back – featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP zoom lens – doesn’t bring any surprises either. It is the same arrangement as its predecessor, without any new upgrades.
Still, Samsung might introduce some upgrades with the Galaxy S24 FE that could make the higher price tag worth it in the end.
Galaxy S24 FE could be available in Blue, Graphite, Green, Yellow and White (not shown here).
For starters, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, a noticeable bump from the 6.4-inch screen on the S23 FE. This would make it the biggest display ever on a Fan Edition Galaxy phone.
Depending on where you are, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to pack either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chip – these are the same heavy-hitters found in the S24 lineup. This is a step up from the S23 FE, which used chips that were already a year behind the times at launch.
Recommended Stories
With all the chatter and leaks about the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE could be a solid choice for anyone wanting that premium Galaxy S experience without emptying their wallet. However, if the rumored price increase is on point, this otherwise more budget-friendly model will inch closer to the flagship Galaxy S24, which kicks off at $799.99. I think it would be a curious move for Samsung to price it so high, but we’ll have to hang tight and see how this plays out.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: