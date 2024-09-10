Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE might come at a higher price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Five Galaxy S24 FE phones in yellow, white, black, green and blue.
If you have been following Samsung’s smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S24 FE isn’t exactly a secret anymore. With all the leaks and rumors floating around, it is clear that its release is just around the corner – likely as soon as next month. Now, we are also getting a clearer picture of what this budget-friendly flagship might be priced at.

A price increase for the Galaxy S24 FE?


If you were hoping the price would stay the same, you might feel a bit let down. A new report from Europe (translated source) suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could see a price bump of up to €100. That likely means a $100 increase in the US, too, pushing the S24 FE price to around $699. For context, the Galaxy S23 FE launched at $599.

At this point, there is no indication that Samsung will boost the RAM or storage on the more expensive base model. According to the report, you will still get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, even with the price hike.

When it comes to the battery, the new Galaxy S24 FEis expected to stick with the same capacity as the current model. A recent leak also confirms it will keep the 25W charging speed, just like its predecessor.

The triple camera setup on the back – featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP zoom lens – doesn’t bring any surprises either. It is the same arrangement as its predecessor, without any new upgrades.

Still, Samsung might introduce some upgrades with the Galaxy S24 FE that could make the higher price tag worth it in the end.


Galaxy S24 FE could be available in Blue, Graphite, Green, Yellow and White (not shown here). 

For starters, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, a noticeable bump from the 6.4-inch screen on the S23 FE. This would make it the biggest display ever on a Fan Edition Galaxy phone.

Depending on where you are, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to pack either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chip – these are the same heavy-hitters found in the S24 lineup. This is a step up from the S23 FE, which used chips that were already a year behind the times at launch.

Recommended Stories
That said, there are whispers that Samsung might tweak these processors a bit for the S24 FE. For instance, the Exynos version, available in Europe and other regions, might run at a maximum clock speed that is 100MHz lower than what you will find in the standard S24 models.

With all the chatter and leaks about the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE could be a solid choice for anyone wanting that premium Galaxy S experience without emptying their wallet. However, if the rumored price increase is on point, this otherwise more budget-friendly model will inch closer to the flagship Galaxy S24, which kicks off at $799.99. I think it would be a curious move for Samsung to price it so high, but we’ll have to hang tight and see how this plays out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless