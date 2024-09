New report confirms our worst fears about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s pricing

Galaxy S24 FE

Despite the healthy number of leaks, theremains as elusive as ever. It’s like Samsung is trying very hard, but something prevents the company from finally making the phone official.Thankfully, that doesn’t prevent people from leaking information about the device, and one of the most important pieces of information that everyone is trying to find is how much thewill cost in comparison with its predecessor.We had some reports in the past claiming that the 128GB version of thewill be available in Europe for €750, but this is the first time that we’ve had someone reveal the US pricing.Unfortunately, we don’t have good news this time either. Reliable leaker(via SmartPrix ) claims that the 128GBwill be available for purchase in the United States for $650. On the other hand, the 256GB model will be priced to sell for $710.The information in the report lines up perfectly with the previous leak that revealed the European price, which means that thewill be $50 / €50 more expensive than the. For the unaware, the Galaxy S23 FE was available for purchase for $600 in US and €700 in Europe at launch.If these reports prove to be accurate, themight be dead on arrival. The price difference between the regular Galaxy S24 , Samsung’s latest flagship, and the upcomingdoesn’t really justify getting the latter over the former.For $800 customers can buy theright now, instead of paying $650 or $710 for the. Not to mention that Samsung and all major carriers in the US offer great deals on itsseries.Samsung hasn’t yet announced when thewill be officially introduced. Still, considering thewas released in early October, it’s probably safe to assume that thewill be launched around the same time this year, so stay tuned for more on this one.