New report confirms our worst fears about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s pricing
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | Image credit: @MysteryLupinDespite the healthy number of leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE remains as elusive as ever. It’s like Samsung is trying very hard, but something prevents the company from finally making the phone official.
Thankfully, that doesn’t prevent people from leaking information about the device, and one of the most important pieces of information that everyone is trying to find is how much the Galaxy S24 FE will cost in comparison with its predecessor.
We had some reports in the past claiming that the 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 FE will be available in Europe for €750, but this is the first time that we’ve had someone reveal the US pricing.
Unfortunately, we don’t have good news this time either. Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via SmartPrix) claims that the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for purchase in the United States for $650. On the other hand, the 256GB model will be priced to sell for $710.
The information in the report lines up perfectly with the previous leak that revealed the European price, which means that the Galaxy S24 FE will be $50 / €50 more expensive than the Galaxy S23 FE. For the unaware, the Galaxy S23 FE was available for purchase for $600 in US and €700 in Europe at launch.
If these reports prove to be accurate, the Galaxy S24 FE might be dead on arrival. The price difference between the regular Galaxy S24, Samsung’s latest flagship, and the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE doesn’t really justify getting the latter over the former.
For $800 customers can buy the Galaxy S24 right now, instead of paying $650 or $710 for the Galaxy S24 FE. Not to mention that Samsung and all major carriers in the US offer great deals on its Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung hasn’t yet announced when the Galaxy S24 FE will be officially introduced. Still, considering the Galaxy S23 FE was released in early October, it’s probably safe to assume that the Galaxy S24 FE will be launched around the same time this year, so stay tuned for more on this one.
