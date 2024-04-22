Up Next:
Don't expect the Galaxy S24 FE anytime soon
If you're a fan of Samsung's Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) devices, you'll have to wait a bit more for the Galaxy S24 FE to arrive.
The latest development on the FE of this year's flagship from Samsung is by Galaxy Club from the Netherlands – every now and then, they post fascinating leaks.
The Galaxy S24 FE is not a secret – back in the start of April, we reported on its expected arrival at a point shortly after the July/August unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
COF involves mounting the display driver on a thin, flexible film circuit board before connecting it to the display panel. This offers advantages like enhanced design flexibility, simplified repairs, and improved heat dissipation over COG technology, where the driver is directly mounted onto the glass substrate of the display panel.
According to the latest report,the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is on its way – but it's not arriving anytime soon.
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year, although the release date is expected to be much later in the year.
After introducing the Galaxy S24, S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung is now working on a fourth model in the series—the Galaxy S24 FE, internally code-named R12. This naming convention follows previous Fan Edition models, with the S20 FE as R8, S21 FE as R9, and Galaxy S23 FE as R11. The S22 FE, originally planned as R10, was ultimately not released.
It's anticipated that the Galaxy S24 FE will be released no earlier than late autumn, possibly extending into early 2025 – a pattern reminiscent of the S23 FE, which debuted in select countries at the end of 2023 and reached other markets in early 2024.
Back in February, we reported on the possibility of the Galaxy S24 FE appearing alongside the foldable Galaxy Z devices at the summer Galaxy Unpacked event, but we can scratch that one now.
