More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language

The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models.





Accessory makers are told about specs before products are released so that they can have cases ready in time for the launch.









The pictures of protective cases shared by Ice Universe are further proof that all three models in the lineup will share the same back design, but that of course doesn't mean that they will also have the same camera specs.













Back to the leaked cases, they seem to imply that all the models will have rounded corners, which will likely not be the case. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to have the same boxy look as the S22 Ultra with flatter sides than the 2022 model and it might be slightly taller and wider but thinner. It may also boast slimmer bezels.





As for the S23 and S23 Plus, they might have more rounded edges than the outgoing models and could be a smidge wider and taller. They may also have somewhat wider bezels





Also, even though the image suggests that the middling model will ditch the Plus moniker, Ice has clarified that it will not be called the S23 Pro.





Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S23 and S32 Plus will have slightly larger batteries than their predecessors. The series will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.



