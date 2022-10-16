Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language

Samsung Android
3
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models.

Accessory makers are told about specs before products are released so that they can have cases ready in time for the launch.

Leaked CAD-based renders suggest that the S23 Ultra will have essentially the same design as its predecessor, whereas the standard Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will ditch the camera bumps of their 2021 counterparts.

The pictures of protective cases shared by Ice Universe are further proof that all three models in the lineup will share the same back design, but that of course doesn't mean that they will also have the same camera specs. 


The Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to become Samsung's first phone with a 200MP camera which kind of guarantees a spot on the best camera phones list. The other two models could feature a better front facing camera.

Back to the leaked cases, they seem to imply that all the models will have rounded corners, which will likely not be the case. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to have the same boxy look as the S22 Ultra with flatter sides than the 2022 model and it might be slightly taller and wider but thinner. It may also boast slimmer bezels.

As for the S23 and S23 Plus, they might have more rounded edges than the outgoing models and could be a smidge wider and taller. They may also have somewhat wider bezels.

Also, even though the image suggests that the middling model will ditch the Plus moniker, Ice has clarified that it will not be called the S23 Pro.

Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S23 and S32 Plus will have slightly larger batteries than their predecessors. The series will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The devices will apparently only be available in four colors and it looks like Samsung may announce them before February 2023.
Story Timeline
21 stories
16 Oct, 2022
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
06 Oct, 2022
Galaxy S23 series may get an extremely limited color palette
04 Oct, 2022
New report spills a bunch of juicy Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra deets
01 Oct, 2022
Patent potentially uncovers iPhone rivaling Galaxy S23 Ultra camera feature but don't get hopes up
29 Sep, 2022
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

TSMC delays production of 3nm chips as Samsung Foundry takes process leadership
TSMC delays production of 3nm chips as Samsung Foundry takes process leadership
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Dynamic Island: the iPhone 14 Pro's biggest new feature or Apple's latest gimmick
The Dynamic Island: the iPhone 14 Pro's biggest new feature or Apple's latest gimmick
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless