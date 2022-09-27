First renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ leak
There are a good 4-5 months before the Galaxy S23 series makes its official debut (the latter is expected sometime in early 2023). Unlike when it comes to Apple, with Samsung leaks tend to start quite a bit before the official announcement and this year seems to be no different.
There have already been many rumors about the Galaxy S23 lineup circling around the web, and today renders of two of the upcoming S23 smartphones saw the light of day for the first time. The devices in question are the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.
The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 feature the device in white/silver and showcase a new (albeit very familiar) design. The renders confirm the dimensions of the device and the camera arrangement on the back. The full video preview of the Galaxy S23 is available here.
The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ are very similar to those of its smaller brother. The S23+ sports a black finish and features the same updated design. Once again, the dimensions of the handset have been confirmed (the S23+ will be slightly taller and more narrow than its predecessor), as well as the camera setup. The full gallery is available here.
It should be noted that we have already seen images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This means that we might have an idea how the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will look like. Of course, nothing is certain until the official unveiling. Despite the reputability of the source, only Samsung knows for certain.
The renders are courtesy of Steve H. McFly (also known as OnLeaks on Twitter), a reputable tipster with a highly accurate overall track record, in collaboration with Digit and Smartprix (for the S23 and S23+ respectively). McFly shared links to the renders via his twitter account.
And now comes your very first and very early look at the vanilla #Samsung#GalaxyS23! (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 27, 2022
On behalf of @digitindiahttps://t.co/XEl4Ti63CVpic.twitter.com/HlGz1vbSKg
So #FutureSquad... Guess who brings you the very first and very early look at the much anticipated #Samsung#GalaxyS23Plus?! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 27, 2022
On behalf of @Smartprixhttps://t.co/JHuOI4o393
You're welcome... pic.twitter.com/JAYeFvyJk3
