The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
Most people have already accepted that smartphone design does not change radically from generation to generation, nowadays. There is the occasional tweak, but little more.
No one is more guilty of that than Apple. So much so that the Cupertino company has often been the subject of ridicule from none other than Samsung. The sentiment in the tech community used to be - Samsung stands for innovation, while Apple embodies execution and refinement.
A couple of days ago, a leak confirmed that the physical dimensions of the S23 family will be almost identical to those of the S22 lineup. It now seems that what little could have changed, will - for worse, however.
Of course, we are still some time away from the official debut of the Galaxy S23 lineup, which is expected to land sometime in early 2023. Hence, nothing is final at this point in time. Let us hope that Samsung has a change of heart and remembers that foldables might be the future, but the future is not here quite yet.
As of late, however, Samsung is also getting lazy with its designs. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is virtually a carbon copy of the Flip 3, while the S series has stagnated for what seems like an eternity. And if you were hoping for a major shift in design philosophy with the Galaxy S23 lineup, you are out of luck unfortunately.
In a tweet, prominent Samsung leaker @IceUniverse has revealed that the standard 6.1” Galaxy S23 will actually be bulkier and will feature slightly bigger bezels than the Galaxy S22, at the expense of screen real estate. Judging by the photo, the smartphone will also look virtually identical.
Small difference between S22 and S23, Samsung widened all four bezels for the S23 by 0.15mm, it looks bulkier than the S22, I can't understand why Samsung does this, I have to again suspect that there is a spy inside Samsung. pic.twitter.com/KwdelDbHrF— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2022
The Korean tech giant has undoubtedly shifted its focus on its foldables, not least because it expects that they will become its main source of revenue going forward. Nevertheless, the S23 remains the company’s only true competition to the iPhone. It looks like Samsung has almost given up on trying to win this game.
