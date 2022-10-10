Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23

Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it.



How big of a battery life improvement should you expect?

Unfortunately, it's virtually impossible to answer that question with even a moderate degree of confidence at the moment and things are unlikely to change on this front in the near future. That's because a phone's real-life battery endurance is heavily influenced by a number of different factors, including its processor's energy efficiency, its manufacturer's software optimizations, and even the way you use said device.



Of course, the main ingredient of this intricate and sometimes inexplicable recipe remains a phone's battery capacity, and perfectly in line with our guesstimate from just last week , it looks like the Galaxy S23 will add 200mAh to the 6.1-inch S22's 3,700mAh cell.









Same screen size - a blessing or a curse?





As tipped by those very familiar-looking renders leaked a couple of weeks ago , the Galaxy S23 is today rumored to retain its predecessor's 6.1-inch display as well.













What will certainly be... interesting to see is just how wise Samsung's decision to squeeze a larger battery into virtually the same body as that of the Galaxy S22 will prove in the long run. Based on Steve Hemmerstoffer's information accompanying the first batch of leaked renders, we're not only talking the same screen diagonal here but also extremely similar overall height and width numbers and an identical depth measurement.





Although the weight is under wraps for the time being, we can totally understand if you're starting to fear a repeat of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco from all the way back in 2016 as a result of this potential battery size increase.



