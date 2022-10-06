Galaxy S23 series may get an extremely limited color palette

With the Google Pixel 7 launch out of the way, all eyes are now focused on Samsung's next flagship series, and today, a renowned leaker has revealed the color options the Galaxy S23 family will be available in.









The S23 Ultra may keep the same general look albeit with some refinements and this variant is also highly likely to have a monster 200MP camera which could help it become the best camera phone





Now that we are reasonably certain about the core specs and overall design, it's natural to be curious about the color options. Display industry insider Ross Young has answered that question for us today.





He believes the Galaxy S23 phones will be available in the colors beige, black, green, and light pink.









Apparently, these will be the only options for all the models. In contrast, the S22 came in a variety of colors , such as Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Graphite, Gold, Cream, and Red, to name a few. So, even though we seem to have two new shades to look forward to (beige and light pink), the limited palette may disappoint some users.











The S22 was released in February but one rumor has said the Galaxy S23 series might be launched earlier than that

It's still fairly early to talk about the Galaxy S23 series though and Samsung may not have finalized everything yet. That said, Young is usually spot-on with his leaks, so these might very well be the only options available.