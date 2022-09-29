Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report





The Galaxy S22 Ultra has more megapixels than most phones around but Samsung has been using a 108MP camera for three years and since it has a 200MP sensor ready, there is no reason not to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with it and brag about it.





Dutch website Galaxy Club says it's certain that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera.





While it's no longer true that more megapixels always lead to better images, the megapixel resolution is still important as a higher count allows you to capture more details and gives you more room to play around with the images you capture. Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP sensor is a big reason why it's amongst the best camera phones of 2022





The 200MP sensor will be a big step up from the 108MP sensor and previous rumors have said to expect significantly better images and videos. The sensor will only be a hair bigger than S22 Ultra's main unit and is also expected to have a larger aperture for light gathering.





Galaxy Club has reiterated that the S23 Ultra will inherit S22 Ultra's 10MP periscope telephoto sensor with 10x zoom and 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. Nothing has been said about the ultrawide sensor.





The phone will likely retain the outgoing model's 6.8-inch display and 5,000mAh battery , but is tipped to feature a better fingerprint reader and the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.





The design will apparently be refined a bit, with the latest rumors and aforementioned renders suggesting the sides of the phone will be a little flatter and it will be somewhat taller and wider but thinner.



