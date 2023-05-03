Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly coming 'months' after new foldables with 50MP main camera

almost









A nice-sounding camera upgrade and a still-distant launch date





The latter of the two aforementioned sources has it on good authority today ( translated here ) that a Galaxy S23 Fan Edition is very much in the pipeline with a 50MP imaging sensor in tow. This will obviously be just one of several cameras found on the handset's back, with the number and specifications of the others remaining completely under wraps.













The newest member of the Fan Edition family comes with a largely unimpressive (by 2023 high-end standards, at least) 12MP main camera on deck doubled by an 8MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, delivering a decent but far from outstanding overall imaging experience.





Unfortunately, it sounds like you'll have to continue playing the waiting game before you can get your hands on the next big FE phone, which will purportedly either be possible "late in the year" or in early 2024. By that latter point, of course, we'll probably know a lot (more) about the Galaxy S24 series of ultra-high-end handsets, which might have a big impact on the S23 FE's mass appeal.





That's most likely what buried the Galaxy S21 FE, which clearly and inexplicably came out far too close to the Galaxy S22 family after the successful S20 Fan Edition made its commercial debut all the way back in the fall of 2020.

Will the Galaxy S23 FE be cheaper than the S21 FE?





Although it's definitely premature for anyone to even try to answer that question with the information currently available to us, we'll just say that Samsung needs to price the S23 FE more aggressively than its forerunner to make this year's (or next year's) list of the best budget 5G phones in the world.













The S21 FE , which was released with a recommended price point of $699 and up attached to its name, shared a powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC with the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, mind you, so we can probably hope to see the Galaxy S23 FE start at around $599 and thus go up against the likes of the OnePlus 10T, Google Pixel 7 , and by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, Google Pixel 8