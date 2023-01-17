Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman shot a short film entirely with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra





Samsung has actually done a couple of similar publicity stunts of its own recently, giving among others an opportunity to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown to make her directorial debut shortly after the launch of the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022.

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung









Yes, Charlie Kaufman has a bit more experience behind (conventional) cameras than Millie Bobby Brown, having won an Academy Award for writing the original screenplay of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" back in 2005 and directing the critically acclaimed "Anomalisa" and "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" in the last decade.









Given his very... eclectic and unconventional filmography, you probably never expected to see Kaufman directing a Samsung commercial. Which is why it seems pretty safe to predict that "Jackals & Fireflies" will be nothing like anything we've seen come out of a mobile device before.





This is almost certainly a "proper" short film that Charlie Kaufman undoubtedly believed in, joining forces with the cinematographer behind such feature films as "Blonde" and "BlacKkKlansman" to ensure his unique vision will accurately and meticulously be delivered to the public using nothing but a Galaxy S22 Ultra ... and a bunch of additional "professional equipment" and "professional" editing software.









Unfortunately, "Jackals & Fireflies" is not actually out yet, nor does it have an official release date attached to its catchy name, but both the 30-second trailer and 100-second behind-the-scenes video embedded above look absolutely and positively great. Admit it, you'd never think these were captured on a phone if you didn't know the setup beforehand.



