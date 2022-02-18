Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular





Fair warning, it starts off a bit dark, as the story begins with an undertaker digging up and stealing an old coffin in order to bury a hero that saved their village. Then, it will take you through all sorts of emotions — there's a lot of goofiness, there's action, there are dramatic moments. But pretty much every scene is spectacular. Truly a work of art, many will say.









If you dissect the shots, you can see that the director made use of all the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras — there are macro shots, wide angle shots, and there's a lot of heavy usage of the new Cinematic Mode. And hey, I applaud Apple for showcasing this with seemingly minimum post-edit tampering. If you look for it, you can definitely see where Cinematic Mode's faux bokeh effect produced some bugs — some things that should be in focus are blurred and vice versa.





As you probably know, Cinematic Mode is a new feature for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, which is kind of like "Portrait Mode but for video". It also features "rack focusing", which simulates the slow focus shift of a true video camera. In our review of the iPhone 13 Pro , we noted that Cinematic Mode is still "not there", producing some visual bugs and glitches that reminded us of the early days of Portrait Mode. But hey — apparently, someone out there can make it work!





No doubt, there's a lot of knowledge about lighting, a lot of external accessories and stabilizers used, and a lot of experimentation involved. The hands of a world-renowned director probably also help here. However, aspiring directors and film makers who want to experiment with stuff and make their own videos can definitely pick up a thing or two from this work — inspiration being probably one of those things.









For those looking to make a deep dive, Apple also shared a "Making of" video for the short film, which goes further into detail how the scenes were set up and shot:









