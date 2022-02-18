 Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
iOS Apple Camera

Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular
Apple always loves to promote the prowess of its latest iPhone cameras with various "Shot on iPhone" campaigns. The latest one includes a contest, which dared users to enter their best macro photos taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. However, it seems Apple had another trick up its sleeve — a short film made by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, known for the incredible "Oldboy". 

Fair warning, it starts off a bit dark, as the story begins with an undertaker digging up and stealing an old coffin in order to bury a hero that saved their village. Then, it will take you through all sorts of emotions — there's a lot of goofiness, there's action, there are dramatic moments. But pretty much every scene is spectacular. Truly a work of art, many will say.


If you dissect the shots, you can see that the director made use of all the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras — there are macro shots, wide angle shots, and there's a lot of heavy usage of the new Cinematic Mode. And hey, I applaud Apple for showcasing this with seemingly minimum post-edit tampering. If you look for it, you can definitely see where Cinematic Mode's faux bokeh effect produced some bugs — some things that should be in focus are blurred and vice versa.

As you probably know, Cinematic Mode is a new feature for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, which is kind of like "Portrait Mode but for video". It also features "rack focusing", which simulates the slow focus shift of a true video camera. In our review of the iPhone 13 Pro, we noted that Cinematic Mode is still "not there", producing some visual bugs and glitches that reminded us of the early days of Portrait Mode. But hey — apparently, someone out there can make it work!

No doubt, there's a lot of knowledge about lighting, a lot of external accessories and stabilizers used, and a lot of experimentation involved. The hands of a world-renowned director probably also help here. However, aspiring directors and film makers who want to experiment with stuff and make their own videos can definitely pick up a thing or two from this work — inspiration being probably one of those things.

For those looking to make a deep dive, Apple also shared a "Making of" video for the short film, which goes further into detail how the scenes were set up and shot:



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Verizon has protected you from 20 billion spam calls
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Verizon has protected you from 20 billion spam calls
Skype now supports emergency calls in the US
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Skype now supports emergency calls in the US
Why iPhone 14 is finally getting 5-year-old Android tech in 2022
by Rado Minkov,  2
Why iPhone 14 is finally getting 5-year-old Android tech in 2022
Your phone will soon be able to control your insulin pump doses
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Your phone will soon be able to control your insulin pump doses
Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro X variant is substantially cheaper than usual
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro X variant is substantially cheaper than usual
-$200
Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless