Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular

Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular0
Fair warning, it starts off a bit dark, as the story begins with an undertaker digging up and stealing an old coffin in order to bury a hero that saved their village. Then, it will take you through all sorts of emotions — there's a lot of goofiness, there's action, there are dramatic moments. But pretty much every scene is spectacular. Truly a work of art, many will say.
If you dissect the shots, you can see that the director made use of all the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras — there are macro shots, wide angle shots, and there's a lot of heavy usage of the new Cinematic Mode. And hey, I applaud Apple for showcasing this with seemingly minimum post-edit tampering. If you look for it, you can definitely see where Cinematic Mode's faux bokeh effect produced some bugs — some things that should be in focus are blurred and vice versa.
As you probably know, Cinematic Mode is a new feature for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, which is kind of like "Portrait Mode but for video". It also features "rack focusing", which simulates the slow focus shift of a true video camera. In our review of the iPhone 13 Pro, we noted that Cinematic Mode is still "not there", producing some visual bugs and glitches that reminded us of the early days of Portrait Mode. But hey — apparently, someone out there can make it work!
No doubt, there's a lot of knowledge about lighting, a lot of external accessories and stabilizers used, and a lot of experimentation involved. The hands of a world-renowned director probably also help here. However, aspiring directors and film makers who want to experiment with stuff and make their own videos can definitely pick up a thing or two from this work — inspiration being probably one of those things.
For those looking to make a deep dive, Apple also shared a "Making of" video for the short film, which goes further into detail how the scenes were set up and shot: