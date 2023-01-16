Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor

On Tuesday Samsung introduced its third 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. The sensor features 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels using a 1/1.3-inch optical format. This is a sensor size that is deployed in 108MP main smartphone cameras allowing users of high-end smartphones to have a high-resolution camera without having to deal with large camera bumps. The HP2 has already entered mass production







The sensor uses advanced pixel-binning technology called Tetra2pixel. This allows the sensor to change pixel sizes depending on the amount of light in the environment. Under low-light conditions, the sensor captures 50MP images at 1.2μm (4:1 pixel binning) or 12.5MP images at 2.4μm (16:1 pixel binning).



The ISOCELL HP2 will help Galaxy S23 Ultra users take better photos in low-light environments







For video, Samsung adds, "For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos."









Samsung’s new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology will enhance color reproduction and reduce overexposure. As a result, you'll see fewer washed-out photographs snapped under bright lighting conditions.





Focusing in low-light environments will be vastly improved thanks to the HP2's Super QPD feature which uses all of the sensor's 200 million pixels as focusing agents. The result is faster and more accurate auto-focusing even in an environment without much light. Samsung explains that "The ample amount of focusing agents are grouped by four adjacent pixels to recognize both horizontal and vertical pattern changes."



Reserve your Galaxy S23 series pre-order Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Sammy adds that "Utilizing the rich pattern data along with the sheer number of reference points, the new sensor is capable of fast auto-focusing, even in a dimly lit environment." To improve HDR (High Dynamic Range) photos, the HP2 will use DSG (Dual Signal Gain) for the first time in 50MP mode. The Smart-ISO Pro feature will allow the camera to snap 12.5MP images and 4K video at 60 frames per second in HDR.





JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of the Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics, says, "The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details. Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market."





The Galaxy S23 Ultra rear camera array will include a pair of telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom capabilities







Besides the 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we expect the phone to sport a pair of 10MP telephoto cameras. One will have a 3x optical zoom while the other will deliver 10x optical zoom. There will be a 12MP ultra-wide camera and the front-facing selfie snapper will weigh in at 12MP.





The top-of-the-line model will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3880 QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An overclocked 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen2

The top-of-the-line model will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3880 QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An overclocked 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen2

SoC will be under the hood along with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. And Android 13 will be pre-installed.



