Samsung appears to have realized its next flagship doesn't need a 600MP camera



Apple and Google focus more on the software side of things instead of engaging in megapixel wars, and going forward, Samsung may adopt the same strategy.



Venerated industry insider Ice Universe says that Samsung is now going to take a more rational approach to smartphone sensors instead of blindly chasing megapixels. No other details were provided.





I heard some news that Samsung smartphones are actively changing, in terms of sensors. It will return to rationality, rather than blindly big numbers. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 15, 2021





Samsung had earlier said it wanted to introduce a 600MP smartphone camera one day, but as of December 2020, the prototype was Samsung had earlier said it wanted to introduce a 600MP smartphone camera one day, but as of December 2020, the prototype was too big for handsets



A recent Exynos ad hinted at the rumored 200MP unit which was previously expected to arrive somewhere around February. A 2020 leak said that the company was planning to introduce a 250MP smartphone camera.



It's not known if the South Korean giant's new rumored direction will affect the development of the aforementioned 600MP and 200MP units.