Samsung Android Camera

Samsung appears to have realized its next flagship doesn't need a 600MP camera

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 15, 2021, 4:52 PM
Samsung appears to have realized its next flagship doesn't need a 600MP camera
When it comes to smartphone photography, Samsung has taken a different approach than competitors Apple and Google. The South Korean giant's current highest-end flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, comes with the new ISOCELL Bright HM3 108MP sensor. Although it's a significant improvement over Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera, it hasn't really put the S21 Ultra ahead of other top-rated camera phones of 2021.

Apple and Google focus more on the software side of things instead of engaging in megapixel wars, and going forward, Samsung may adopt the same strategy. 

Venerated industry insider Ice Universe says that Samsung is now going to take a more rational approach to smartphone sensors instead of blindly chasing megapixels. No other details were provided.



Samsung had earlier said it wanted to introduce a 600MP smartphone camera one day, but as of December 2020, the prototype was too big for handsets.

A recent Exynos ad hinted at the rumored 200MP unit which was previously expected to arrive somewhere around February. A 2020 leak said that the company was planning to introduce a 250MP smartphone camera. 

It's not known if the South Korean giant's new rumored direction will affect the development of the aforementioned 600MP and 200MP units. 

Quite recently, it was reported that Samsung has teamed up with the Japanese camera company Olympus and a special variant of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 may boast a jointly developed module. The manufacturer is reportedly also considering bringing the sensor-shift image stabilization technology to the Galaxy S22.

