Samsung will unveil GPU co-developed with AMD in June: tipster



He says that the current plan is to launch a Samsung × AMD GPU in June.



After years of criticism for the growing gap between Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips and in-house Exynos silicon, Samsung has made some significant changes to its foundry operations. The South Korean giant has abandoned custom cores in favor of Arm's design and this appears to have helped boost the performance of the Exynos 2100 which powers the European and Middle Easter variants of the Galaxy S21 series significantly. The American and Chinese models, which are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, still seem to have an edge when it comes to graphics, thanks to the Adreno 660 GPU. That's apparently the reason why Samsung wants to replace Arm's Mali GPUs with AMD GPUs. Samsung's processor unit has already confirmed that its next flagship product will feature an AMD GPU.



The June unveiling will likely be more of a showcase of new technologies and it could be a while before Samsung releases a processor with the new GPU.





Ice had earlier said that the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors would embed AMD GPUs. It also looks like the new processors will be released earlier than usual, but perhaps not in time for Galaxy Z Fold 3's launch.



Leaked benchmark results suggest that not only will Samsung's AMD GPU outperform Qualcomm's Adreno GPU, but its graphics performance will also be comparable to or even better than Apple's custom chips. It's best to take the last part with a pinch of last as not only it came from a source with an unproven track record, but also because nothing was said about the sustained performance of the GPU in question.