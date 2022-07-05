Hurry and get this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with warranty at an unbeatable price while you can





Alternatively, you can still get a bunch of great products at irresistible prices from trusted eBay sellers like Quick Ship Electronics until the end of tomorrow, July 6. That includes the ultra-affordable Galaxy S22+ we told you about just yesterday , as well as a predictably costlier but similarly attractive (if not more so) S22 Ultra in the same exact "open box" condition.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, 128GB, Phantom Black, T-Mobile, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty $556 off (46%) $643 99 $1199 99 Buy at eBay





This bad boy also comes with a 1-year warranty included in a single Phantom Black color and a T-Mobile-locked variant at an absolutely huge $556 discount from the $1,199.99 regular price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.





Of course, an open box device is not technically the same thing, but based on the experiences of tens of thousands of satisfied customers of this "top rated plus" eBay merchant, we can safely predict you'll probably be pleased with the cosmetic condition and functionality of your $643.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra if you decide to pull the trigger in due time.





Keep in mind that you'll have to enter the "JULYSAVINGS" promo code at checkout to shave 20 percent off an already reduced price of $804.99, and although Samsung has offered a spate of phenomenal S22 Ultra deals of late, nothing can come close to this incredibly massive markdown... without a device trade-in, number port-in, or other special conditions of that sort.





With a large and beautiful 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood coupled with 8 gigs of RAM in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, not to mention a built-in S Pen, four amazing rear-facing cameras, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of 45W fast charging, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 Ultra has earned glowing reviews en route to stellar sales figures , arguably topping our list of the very best phones money can buy ... at least if you support the more diverse side of the age-old Android vs iOS war.



