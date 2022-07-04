 Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a full warranty for just $520 - PhoneArena
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a full warranty for just $520

Deals
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a full warranty for just $520
If Samsung's recent summer downpour of killer Galaxy S22 series promos with and without trade-ins was not enough to convince you this is as good a time as any to grab one of the best phones in the world right now, perhaps an eBay seller by the name of Quick Ship Electronics will manage to seal the deal by Wednesday, July 6.

With a 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 16,000 verified customer ratings from just the last 12 months, you can say this vendor's reputation precedes it, guaranteeing for the fully working condition of the "open box" Galaxy S22+ units currently fetching $519.99 apiece.

If you visit the link above and see the handset's price listed at a significantly higher $649.99, fret not as you'll need to enter the "JULYSAVINGS" coupon code at checkout to bring that down by an additional 20 percent (or 130 bucks).

Normally, mind you, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy S22 Plus copy would set you back a whopping $999.99, and while that's technically not quite what you're getting here today, it's definitely close enough to make the total $480 discount feel like an absolute no-brainer.

Equipped with 5G connectivity, the Phantom Black-coated S22+ on sale here in a limited quantity for a limited time at a lower than ever price can only be used on T-Mobile, which is obviously a pretty major inconvenience... for non-T-Mobile subscribers.

But unless you absolutely have to stay loyal to Verizon or AT&T for some reason, it's virtually impossible to turn down a $520 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,500mAh battery capacity, blazing fast charging, great cameras, stellar software support, and yes, a 1-year warranty presumably provided by the aforementioned top-rated eBay seller.

Granted, the Galaxy S22+ is not as popular (or as well-reviewed) as the S22 Ultra, and in addition to lacking a good old fashioned headphone jack or microSD card slot, it also doesn't come with S Pen support. But it's only 520 bucks with simply unrivaled specifications for that price bracket.

