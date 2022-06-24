 Samsung slashes the prices of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, throws in free Galaxy Watch 4 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung slashes the prices of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, throws in free Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Deals
@IskrenGaidarov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung slashes the prices of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, throws in free Galaxy Wa
Samsung has kicked off yet another great summer sale. This time the devices that have received a nice discount are the 1TB of storage Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Korean tech giant is even kind enough to throw in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Watch 4 with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB WAS $1,599 NOW 1,449 SAVE $150

Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra is now $150 off with a limited time offer that expires on June 26. This offer is for the range-topping 1TB version of the device. You can also get up to $1,000 trade-in discount and buy with a carrier plan from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile.
$150 off (9%)
$1449 99
$1599 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3 + Free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

If you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 you get a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You can also slash the price of the foldable phone by up to $1,200 if you trade-in an eligible device, even if it has a cracked screen. Deal expires June 26.
Gift
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 3 WAS $999 NOW $699 SAVE $300 + Free Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung's pocketable Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now $300 off at a limited time deal which expires on June 26. The deal also includes a free Galaxy Watch 4. You can purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a variety of color options and also slash the price down to $374.99 if you trade-in an eligible device.
$300 off (30%) Gift
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung


Hurry up, as these deals will last only until June 26. You are also presented with trade-in options that can save you up to $1,000 on the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Carrier plans from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are also available for all three devices.

Of course, you can always go for an unlocked phone without a plan, and there is no trade-in required to get a good discount from Samsung.

Which Samsung Galaxy phone should you pick


Well, as you probably know, different phones suit different people’s needs. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is for those who want the best screen, performance, and camera setups. Those that value a true flagship feel and are ready to pay a hefty price to have it should look no further.

Also, if you were a fan of the Galaxy Note series because of their S Pen, you’re in luck, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in stylus.

What about foldable phones? You are presented with two excellent devices. Of course, both of these might have folding screens, but they are also very far from each other, especially when it comes to which users these are intended for.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a rather big device, especially when unfolded. This is a device for those that multitask a lot on their smartphone. It is also a good option for people that travel a lot and don’t want to carry a second device like a tablet or a Kindle ebook.

But the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is different. This device is one of the most pocketable. It is also lighter than the Z Fold 3 and has a traditional aspect ratio when unfolded, unlike both of the big Z Fold 3’s screens.

Feel free to check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max comparisons too.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless