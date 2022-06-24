Samsung slashes the prices of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, throws in free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has kicked off yet another great summer sale. This time the devices that have received a nice discount are the 1TB of storage Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The Korean tech giant is even kind enough to throw in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Watch 4 with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Of course, you can always go for an unlocked phone without a plan, and there is no trade-in required to get a good discount from Samsung.
Well, as you probably know, different phones suit different people’s needs. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is for those who want the best screen, performance, and camera setups. Those that value a true flagship feel and are ready to pay a hefty price to have it should look no further.
What about foldable phones? You are presented with two excellent devices. Of course, both of these might have folding screens, but they are also very far from each other, especially when it comes to which users these are intended for.
For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a rather big device, especially when unfolded. This is a device for those that multitask a lot on their smartphone. It is also a good option for people that travel a lot and don’t want to carry a second device like a tablet or a Kindle ebook.
But the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is different. This device is one of the most pocketable. It is also lighter than the Z Fold 3 and has a traditional aspect ratio when unfolded, unlike both of the big Z Fold 3’s screens.
Hurry up, as these deals will last only until June 26. You are also presented with trade-in options that can save you up to $1,000 on the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Carrier plans from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are also available for all three devices.
Which Samsung Galaxy phone should you pick
Also, if you were a fan of the Galaxy Note series because of their S Pen, you’re in luck, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in stylus.
