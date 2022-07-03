 The Galaxy S22 Ultra notches more sales than any Samsung Note in recent memory - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra notches more sales than any Samsung Note in recent memory

Samsung
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra notches more sales than any Samsung Note in recent memory
After the infamous Note 7 release, Samsung licked its wounds a little bit and then moved on with the Note 8 edition that sold more than 10 million units and resurrected Samsung's S Pen stylus street cred.

The following Notes, and especially the Galaxy Note 20 series, sold less and less units, sending indications to Samsung that there might be no point in maintaining a separate line just for the stylus capabilities themselves.

Fast forward to 2022 and Samsung's merger of the Note line with the Galaxy S flagships is complete, culminating in the Galaxy S22 Ultra that has a built-in S Pen stylus silo and all the phone bells and whistles Samsung could muster at the time, including a 10x periscope zoom camera.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be had for just $299.99

With $1000 off for an S21 Ultra trade-in, even one with a cracked screen, and $100 of Samsung credit towards accessories, the S22 Ultra can be had for up to $1100 off.
$1100 off (79%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

The move is turning out so successful that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has actually sold nearly 11 million pieces so far, reports Ice Universe, more than any Note phone in recent memory, and perhaps at the expense of the cheaper Galaxy S22+ and S22, given the rumor that Samsung is sitting on inventory of tens of millions of unsold phones.

The stellar Galaxy S22 Ultra sales numbers come despite its hefty $1199.99 starting price that is one of the highest among flagship phones, save for Samsung's own bendy handsets in the Fold line. 

The MSRP is not set in stone, though, as Samsung very often has great sales on its top-end phones like the one that is going on right now that will give you up to $1000 off the S22 Ultra, even for phones with a cracked screen, and on top of that adds $100 of Samsung credit, sending the 512GB version price down to $299.99.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Supreme Court ruling could block government oversight of big tech, net neutrality and AI
Supreme Court ruling could block government oversight of big tech, net neutrality and AI
Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly be able to take your temperature
Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly be able to take your temperature
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Android users are getting caught up in toll fraud which uses malware to hike their telecom bills
Android users are getting caught up in toll fraud which uses malware to hike their telecom bills

Popular stories

This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless