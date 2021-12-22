Notification Center

Samsung Android Display

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus screen will be the brightest of any phone

Anam Hamid
By
1
Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus's screen will be the brightest of any phone
A new report from SamMobile has shed more light on the Galaxy S22 series. It's about the brightness levels that will be offered by Samsung's next high-end smartphones.

Before we dive in, here is a quick refresher on display brightness. Brightness is amongst the key display specs and it's measured in candelas per meter squared (cd/m2) or nits. Nits are roughly a measure of how many candles of brightness a screen is equivalent to. 

Peak brightness refers to a display's maximum rated brightness in the auto-mode and is usually activated in very bright environments, such as when you are outside. Standard brightness levels represent the maximum luminosity in manual mode.

The Galaxy S21 features standard and peak brightness of 1,000 and 1,300 nits, respectively, and apparently, the S22 won't be any brighter.

The Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will reportedly get better displays than their predecessors. Their panels will come with a standard brightness level of 1,200 nits and they will boast a peak brightness level of 1,750 nits. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Plus offers a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits, and the S21 Ultra can reach 1,500 nits.

The report is in line with rumors that had said the Galaxy S22 Ultra would reach record-breaking brightness levels. One of them had claimed that Galaxy S22 Ultra's brightness would reach 1,800 nits. Neither of them had said that the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra would be similarly bright, so this is welcome news for those interested in the former.

Per a previous report, the S22 Plus may have a better front design than the Ultra. It's rumored to offer thin, uniform bezels, and a smaller chin than the highest-end model. This can help it become a popular phone.

The S22 will reportedly feature a 6.06-inches screen, the S22 Plus will have a 6.55-inches panel, and the Ultra will sport a 6.8-inches display. A new leak indicates that rumors about the Note branding were false. It also looks like supply chain issues may throw a wrench into release plans for the Galaxy S22 series.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (67 updates)

