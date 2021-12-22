Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus screen will be the brightest of any phone

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus screen will be the brightest of any phone1
A new report from SamMobile has shed more light on the Galaxy S22 series. It's about the brightness levels that will be offered by Samsung's next high-end smartphones.
Before we dive in, here is a quick refresher on display brightness. Brightness is amongst the key display specs and it's measured in candelas per meter squared (cd/m2) or nits. Nits are roughly a measure of how many candles of brightness a screen is equivalent to.
The Galaxy S21 features standard and peak brightness of 1,000 and 1,300 nits, respectively, and apparently, the S22 won't be any brighter.
The Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will reportedly get better displays than their predecessors. Their panels will come with a standard brightness level of 1,200 nits and they will boast a peak brightness level of 1,750 nits. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Plus offers a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits, and the S21 Ultra can reach 1,500 nits.
Per a previous report, the S22 Plus may have a better front design than the Ultra. It's rumored to offer thin, uniform bezels, and a smaller chin than the highest-end model. This can help it become a popular phone.
The S22 will reportedly feature a 6.06-inches screen, the S22 Plus will have a 6.55-inches panel, and the Ultra will sport a 6.8-inches display. A new leak indicates that rumors about the Note branding were false. It also looks like supply chain issues may throw a wrench into release plans for the Galaxy S22 series.
