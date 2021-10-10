Expect record S22 Ultra display and camera specs from Samsung for the same price

Expect record S22 Ultra display and camera specs from Samsung for the same price3
Not only will the design of the Galaxy S22 series may be unlike anything we've seen on a Samsung phone so far, especially in the camera area, but their specs are shaping up to break several records, too, and not only Samsung's own ones.
A tip from a source with a very good track record when it comes to Samsung's future plans, TechManiacs, has filled in all the gaps we didn't already bridge when it comes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and the S22.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display specs
Record screen brightness
According to the report, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the most luminous mobile display ever, capable of hitting a peak of 1800 nits brightness.
For comparison, the S21 Ultra is capable of 1500 nits, while the peak for the iPhone 13 Pro Max specs is 1200 nits for suitable HDR content.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery charging speeds
30-minute charging, anyone?
It will also finally be able to support fast 45W charging speeds, just as we heard before, putting it on an equal footing with the Chinese competition. Why equal given that they are already at 65W or even 120W?
Well, given the speeds Samsung was able to achieve with the regular 20W brick - about an hour for a full 5000mAh battery charge in our S21 Ultra battery tests - when Samsung announces full Galaxy S22 Ultra support for its fast 45W charger, it will probably be able to achieve the venerated half an hour or so to a full charge on average that the main Chinese competitors boast.
The charging speeds were the only weak point of Samsung's flagship phones in the battle with their main competitors for Android market share, so finally resolving this issue will look very good, and not only on paper.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs
New sensor, lens, and stabilization
It will apparently also introduce a huge improvement in image stabilization, to the tune of a whopping 48% shake reduction and movement compensation compared to its predecessor.
It's not clear if Samsung will achieve this via some sort of what Apple calls Sensor Shift stabilization in the iPhone 13 models, or another technique, but it is obvious that Samsung will be going for Apple's video capture crown.
Galaxy S22/Plus camera, charging specs, and design
The S22+ will also get those 45W goods
Here the source is more laconic, but we do learn that the Galaxy S22+ is to gain the 45W fast charging support that the S22 Ultra will have, and for which Samsung already has a power brick on the market.
The S22+ and S22 will also have an Exynos 2200 model version - you know, the one that Verizon wants - that will eventually be arriving with an AMD graphics subsystem and whose benchmarks leaked out not long ago.
Expected S22 Ultra price
Same old is a good thing
There is no indication what type of charging or what camera changes there will be in the smaller member of the pack - the Galaxy S22 - just yet, but the source tips one very welcome pricing news for the series.
Apparently, Samsung won't be changing the Galaxy S22 Ultra price from its predecessor's, so we can reasonably expect a $1200 starting tag for the base storage model. What do you think about these new S22 series revelations, anything caught your attention?
