Incredible $500 Amazon discount makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra behemoth cheaper than ever

Well, there are obviously no strings attached and no special conditions whatsoever associated with the latest and greatest Amazon unlocked promotion, which allows anyone to get one of the best phones in the world right now at its lowest ever price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Green Color Options, S Pen Included $500 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $500 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $500 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





No, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not quite as impressive as the S23 Ultra , but it does come with a handy S Pen included in its retail box as standard, it does pack a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it looks unquestionably premium and stylish, and it rocks a grand total of five amazing cameras including a primary 108MP shooter on the back and a single 40MP selfie snapper.





Perhaps the most awesome thing about this killer new $500 discount is that it currently applies to both 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a few different colors in addition to the 128 gig model.





Those are regularly available for $1,300 and $1,400 respectively, which means they're now more affordable than ever as well, and if you like to keep a lot of stuff stored on your mobile device, you might need to opt for one of the two costlier variants as the S22 Ultra lacks microSD support.



