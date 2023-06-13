Incredible $500 Amazon discount makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra behemoth cheaper than ever
Originally priced at a whopping $1,200 and up, you've undoubtedly seen the Galaxy S22 Ultra discounted by $400 (more than once), a little over $400, and even $450 in the last few weeks. But you've never been able to buy the beastly 6.8-inch handset for 500 bucks under its list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration... until today. Not unless you count Samsung's additional trade-in savings or various carrier deals with various strings attached.
Well, there are obviously no strings attached and no special conditions whatsoever associated with the latest and greatest Amazon unlocked promotion, which allows anyone to get one of the best phones in the world right now at its lowest ever price.
No, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not quite as impressive as the S23 Ultra, but it does come with a handy S Pen included in its retail box as standard, it does pack a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it looks unquestionably premium and stylish, and it rocks a grand total of five amazing cameras including a primary 108MP shooter on the back and a single 40MP selfie snapper.
Perhaps the most awesome thing about this killer new $500 discount is that it currently applies to both 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a few different colors in addition to the 128 gig model.
Those are regularly available for $1,300 and $1,400 respectively, which means they're now more affordable than ever as well, and if you like to keep a lot of stuff stored on your mobile device, you might need to opt for one of the two costlier variants as the S22 Ultra lacks microSD support.
At its new record low prices, this stylus-wielding bad boy is not just an arguably more sensible choice than its sequel but also a better high-end option than the Galaxy S22 Plus. And the S23 Plus. And the OnePlus 11. And even the Pixel 7 Pro. What we're trying to say is that you might be looking at the absolute best Android phone up for grabs here, at least in terms of value for your money.
