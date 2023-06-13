Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Incredible $500 Amazon discount makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra behemoth cheaper than ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible $500 Amazon discount makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra behemoth cheaper than ever
Originally priced at a whopping $1,200 and up, you've undoubtedly seen the Galaxy S22 Ultra discounted by $400 (more than once), a little over $400, and even $450 in the last few weeks. But you've never been able to buy the beastly 6.8-inch handset for 500 bucks under its list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration... until today. Not unless you count Samsung's additional trade-in savings or various carrier deals with various strings attached.

Well, there are obviously no strings attached and no special conditions whatsoever associated with the latest and greatest Amazon unlocked promotion, which allows anyone to get one of the best phones in the world right now at its lowest ever price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Green Color Options, S Pen Included
$500 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
$500 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
$500 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

No, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not quite as impressive as the S23 Ultra, but it does come with a handy S Pen included in its retail box as standard, it does pack a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it looks unquestionably premium and stylish, and it rocks a grand total of five amazing cameras including a primary 108MP shooter on the back and a single 40MP selfie snapper.

Perhaps the most awesome thing about this killer new $500 discount is that it currently applies to both 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a few different colors in addition to the 128 gig model. 

Those are regularly available for $1,300 and $1,400 respectively, which means they're now more affordable than ever as well, and if you like to keep a lot of stuff stored on your mobile device, you might need to opt for one of the two costlier variants as the S22 Ultra lacks microSD support.

At its new record low prices, this stylus-wielding bad boy is not just an arguably more sensible choice than its sequel but also a better high-end option than the Galaxy S22 Plus. And the S23 Plus. And the OnePlus 11. And even the Pixel 7 Pro. What we're trying to say is that you might be looking at the absolute best Android phone up for grabs here, at least in terms of value for your money.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless