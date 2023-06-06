Free memory upgrade offer (with no strings) makes the OnePlus 11 a power user's affordable dream





Believe it or not, you can add yet another compelling offer to that list today, as the OnePlus 11 5G flagship is up for grabs at a cool discount without any strings attached as well. All you need to do is opt for a 256GB storage configuration at Amazon or the manufacturer's own official US e-store in your choice of Titan Black or Eternal Green hues and you'll be saving $100 sans jumping through hoops of any sort.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus





Normally priced at $799.99, this model that also happens to pack a generous 16 gigs of memory becomes as affordable as an entry-level 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant after this hot new discount, which definitely makes for a sizzling summer deal worth seriously taking into consideration right now.





To our knowledge, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 high-ender has never been discounted more steeply (with no strings) since making its US commercial debut back in February, and until the OnePlus 12 enters the local scene early next year, this is without a doubt the brand's top contender for the title of best Android phone money can buy.





Not quite as impressive as, say, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra in a few departments, the OnePlus 11 certainly shines as far as charging speeds are concerned while packing a top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor into a decidedly premium and reasonably thin body.





The cameras are great (especially for that reduced price), the battery capacity about as large as it could possibly fit inside that chassis, and the Fluid AMOLED display pretty much perfect for viewing content and playing games in crystal clear quality and excellent smoothness.