Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)

There is a charm to owning the latest gadgets as you don't have to worry about missing out on new technologies. New phones tend to be expensive though so it's great that Samsung is being very generous by offering a discount on one Galaxy S23 Plus variant.

The Galaxy S23 Plus sits below the Galaxy S23 Ultra and while the Ultra is a great phone, it starts at $1199.99 for the 256GB model, which is quite steep and you'll probably not want to spend this much if you don't see yourself using the S Pen and ultra zoom lens.

6.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy | Triple rear camera array | 4,700mAh battery | 45W charging | Wireless charging | Reverse wireless charging | 5 years of software support
So, if you want a reliable phone for a reasonable price and don't care about fancy features, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a better choice. It has an amazing 6.6 inches 120Hz screen and a 12MP front-facing camera.

It runs on a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series and makes the trio faster than other top Android phones.

The chip is very power efficient and this combined with the beefy 4,700mAh battery helps it last two full days, which is incredible.

The triple rear camera array has a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto snapper. It takes vibrant photos that you can post online. The device can shoot up to 8K videos at 30fps.

The Galaxy S23 Plus runs Android 13 and it will be supported by Samsung for five years.

Samsung doubled the base storage to 256GB without any corresponding increase in price, meaning the Plus still starts at $999. Currently, Samsung is giving you a chance to get the 512GB version in the color Phantom Black which costs $1119.99 for $999, allowing you to save $120.

$999 is a great price for a sleek, aesthetically pleasing phone with decent cameras, manageable size, long battery life, and the best Android chip.

