Wallet-emptier Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to a very reasonable price





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is not prone to bugs like Google's Pixel phones and has more features than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So if you want a truly premium smartphone experience, you should definitely go for this deal.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Burgundy 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | S Pen | 5,000mAh battery $416 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





It comes with a large 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has some serious power under the hood.





The quad camera array has a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope module with 10x zoom. It takes gorgeous shots with plenty of details and can zoom further than almost all phones.





It has a 5,000mAh beefy battery and can be juiced up swiftly, thanks to support for 45W charging. It also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only high-end candy bar phone that comes with a stylus and there is also a slot for storing the S Pen.





Amazon has discounted the phone by $416. At this price, it is a better option than the base iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 Pro.





This discount is nearly as good as the highest discount the device has received to date and we think it will be snapped up fast, so go for this deal if you want a high-end phone with a large screen, smooth performance, stellar cameras, reliable battery life, and long software support.