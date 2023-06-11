Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Wallet-emptier Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to a very reasonable price

Samsung Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wallet-emptier Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to a very reasonable price
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was amongst the best phones of 2022 and still holds its own against newer flagships but its starting price of $1,199.99 makes it very expensive for almost everyone. If you were waiting for a good deal on the phone, your time has come, as Amazon is offering a discount of 35 percent on the phone.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is not prone to bugs like Google's Pixel phones and has more features than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So if you want a truly premium smartphone experience, you should definitely go for this deal.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Burgundy

6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | S Pen | 5,000mAh battery
$416 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

It comes with a large 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has some serious power under the hood.

The quad camera array has a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope module with 10x zoom. It takes gorgeous shots with plenty of details and can zoom further than almost all phones.

It has a 5,000mAh beefy battery and can be juiced up swiftly, thanks to support for 45W charging. It also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only high-end candy bar phone that comes with a stylus and there is also a slot for storing the S Pen.

Amazon has discounted the phone by $416. At this price, it is a better option than the base iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

This discount is nearly as good as the highest discount the device has received to date and we think it will be snapped up fast, so go for this deal if you want a high-end phone with a large screen, smooth performance, stellar cameras, reliable battery life, and long software support.

Popular stories

Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Wallet-emptier Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to a very reasonable price
Wallet-emptier Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to a very reasonable price
Two U.S. Senators accuse TikTok of lying to Congress and demand answers
Two U.S. Senators accuse TikTok of lying to Congress and demand answers
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with S Pen is very capable for this small price
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with S Pen is very capable for this small price
Motorola Razr+: “Killing” Samsung Galaxy Flip comes with the biggest sacrifice in Android history?
Motorola Razr+: “Killing” Samsung Galaxy Flip comes with the biggest sacrifice in Android history?
Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
Portable beast Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off & comes with a free keyboard for a limited time
Portable beast Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off & comes with a free keyboard for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless