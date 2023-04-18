Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are cheaper than ever with no strings attached

Deals
Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are cheaper than ever with no strings attached
It's safe to assume that the main reason many bargain hunters in love with high-end Samsung phones were excited about the company's Galaxy S23 series launch a couple of months back was not the hot new Android powerhouse trio itself but rather the expected impact on the prices of last year's S22 family.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra deals of the past two months or so have been very few, far between, and perhaps most importantly, pretty modest, and that includes both a permanent discount for the "vanilla" model and a super-limited-time Discover Samsung offer on the Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Factory Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery, Green Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$302 off (36%)
$547 99
$849 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Factory Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$452 off (45%)
$547 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Factory Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, S Pen Included, Burgundy Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$502 off (42%)
$697 99
$1199 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, S Pen Included, Multiple Colors, New, No Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

But now the entire family of ultra-premium Android handsets released in early 2022 is on sale at lower than ever prices in factory unlocked versions and brand-new condition with full 1-year manufacturer warranties included.

There are no "catches" to speak of, no special requirements you need to meet, and simply put, absolutely no strings attached to these killer new Woot deals bringing both the "regular-sized" Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus down to as little as $547.99 and the S22 Ultra beast to $697.99 and up.

Because the S22 and S22+ are obviously not created equal, your 550 bucks or so will either buy you a 256GB storage configuration of the former or 128 gig variant of the latter.

That's quite a tough choice, and if you like jumbo-sized screens, state-of-the-art cameras, and S Pens, so is picking between 128, 256, and 512GB S22 Ultra models at $697.99, $797.99, and $897.99 prices respectively.

If you hurry, you can even choose from a few different color options for a few of these variants, each and every one of which is (at least to our knowledge) more affordable than ever before without an obligatory device trade-in, upfront carrier activation, number port-in, or new service line.

That includes Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and special Amazon Prime Day sales events in 2022, mind you, and despite their (slowly) advancing age, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are undeniably still among the best of the best Android phones money can buy in 2023.

Woot is absolutely crushing every other major (or semi-major) US retailer in terms of S22 series promotions right now as well, with the only deal that comes (relatively) close to the appeal of these hot bargains being Best Buy's $400 Galaxy S22 Ultra discount.

