You can currently get Pixel 7 Pro for nearly half the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra

Google's Pixel phones have made a name for themselves by offering class-leading cameras, exclusive AI features, and a clean interface for not a lot of money. On top of being fairly priced, the company's phones routinely go on sale. Today's Pixel 7 Pro deal is amongst the best we have seen lately.





The Pixel 7 Pro has a large 6.7 inches 120Hz OLED screen and packs a 5,000mAh battery to carry you through the day.





The phone comes with a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom. The camera hardware is supercharged by Google's unmatched software features. Photos are phenomenal and realistic and leave most other top camera phones in the dust.





Pixel 7 Pro 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP+12MP+48MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | Face Unlock $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 8GB/128GB 6.7 inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP+12MP+48MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | Face Unlock $200 off (22%) $699 $899 Buy at BestBuy





It runs on the proprietary Tensor G2 chip which may not have won any benchmark competitions but is a smart chip and is game for any task you throw its way.





The Pixel 7 Pro has both a fingerprint reader and face unlock and both are pretty reliable. The phone comes with many helpful features not found on other phones such as Direct My Call and At a Glance.





The Pixel 7 Pro is not the flashiest phone out there. It's also not perfect. But it's undoubtedly the best phone for a lot of people, especially power users who don't want to spend $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or $1,100 on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.





The Pixel 7 Pro usually starts at $899 for the 8GB/128GB model but it's $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy.





This means that right now you can get it for nearly half the price of what you would pay for Samsung's highest-end conventional phone.





The phone will get at least two more OS upgrades and four years of security support, so your $699 will go a long way.





The Pixel 7 Pro has received several updates so far to iron out bugs. It will also be the first in line to get Android 14.